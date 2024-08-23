Support truly

Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist roasting Donald Trump about his so-called “fact check” of Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

On Thursday night, when Harris was accepting the Democratic party’s nomination, Trump took to Truth Social to give his own live commentary, firing off more than 50 posts during her 38-minute speech.

In one of his many live “fact checks”, Trump took aim at Tim Walz and decried that the Democratic vice presidential nominee was not in fact a coach in high school – but an assistant ​​coach.

It wasn’t exactly a gotcha moment for the former Republican president and Colbert couldn’t resist mocking him over it on The Late Show live from Chicago that night.

Giving his best Trump impersonation, Colbert read out Trump’s Truth Social post: “Walz was an ASSISTANT coach, not a COACH.”

“Oh my god,” Colbert said, jokingly smacking his head as though the penny had dropped.

Stephen Colbert roasted Trump over an unhinged Truth Social post about Walz ( CBS, The Late Show )

“Oh my god…of course, he was an assistant coach. You know what that means?

“Walz was only qualified to become some sort of vice president, if you think about it, good catch… good catch,” he added as the crowd laughed.

In his opening monologue, Colbert also poked fun at Walz while talking about the other events at the DNC.

“To honor the suffrage movement, at this moment many delegates and speakers wore all white – while Tim Walz honored suffrages by being all white,” he joked.

Another gag which went down well with the live audience was his theory on why the DNC has drawn in more TV viewers than the RNC.

“One [reason] could be the speakers... Night two of the DNC featured Michelle and Barack Obama, while the RNC’s second night closed with Lara Trump and Marco Rubio,” he said.

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris onstage with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz ( AFP via Getty Images )

“That’s like saying, sorry we don’t have coke, is diarrhea okay?”

The DNC drew in more than 20 million viewers for the third night in a row on Wednesday, according to ratings released by Nielsen. The third night of the RNC, by comparison, drew three million fewer with 18 million viewers tuning in in July when JD Vance gave his first major speech as the Republican vice presidential nominee in Milwaukee.

Colbert also referenced Harris’s “you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” line, which has been turned into countless memes and become a hit among Gen Z.

“I don’t know about y’all but after a week of live shows, watching all this energy and joy and purpose tonight, I feel like I just fell out of a coconut tree,” he said.

Finishing his joke on a more serious note, he added: “And here’s the context… moments ago, the Democrats formally nominated the first woman of color to ever have a major party political ticket: Kamala Harris. There you go, write that down in your history books.”