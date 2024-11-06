Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Stormy Daniels has branded Donald Trump a “lunatic” as she blamed racism for his likely victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

The former adult film star appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday morning as Trump was on the verge of securing a second term in the White House, having clinched projected wins in key swing states Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

Daniels said she was “shocked and ashamed” of voters for failing to “step up at the voting booth” to ensure that a convicted felon did not win the race.

“I’m actually coming on your show this morning and for the first time a little bit shocked and ashamed of what’s happened in my country,” she said.

“How is someone who’s found guilty or even charged with so many crimes even allowed to run for a political office?”

She added: “There is no precedent set. I thought the American people would step up in the voting booth and set that precedent and say ‘People who speak like you who have rhetoric like you who incite violence like you and cause so much divisive behaviour in our country, we won’t stand for it’.”

Daniels gave her take on why Harris looks set to lose the race.

“You cannot tell me that it’s not because of racism that she did not win,” she said.

Trump in court during his hush money trial in New York ( Getty Images )

Daniels has been a leading critic of Trump since making headlines in 2018 when she came forward with an allegation that she had been paid hush money in exchange for her silence during the 2016 election about an alleged affair in 2006.

The payment was at the center of Trump’s criminal trial in New York this spring where Daniels took the stand, having arrived at court in a bulletproof vest.

On May 30, Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over the payment – making him the first former president in history convicted of a crime.

Following his conviction, Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on September 18. It was delayed by the judge and is now expected to take place on November 26 – just weeks after the election.

Asked whether Trump would need to worry about the criminal case now, Daniels branded him a “lunatic” and said: “He doesn’t need to worry about it but he’s a petty child and he likes to make examples out of people.”

In September, Daniels (pictured) said she believed there was a ‘strong possibility’ the former president would have her tried for treason if he was re-elected ( REUTERS )

She reiterated her past concerns that he would seek “vengeance” on her if he won the election, adding: “Who knows what he wants, who knows what goes on in the mind of a lunatic? But he has said [he wants vengeance] himself.”

In September, Daniels said she believed there was a “strong possibility” that the former president would have her tried for treason if he was re-elected.

Separate from the criminal case, Daniels sued the former president for defamation in 2018. She ultimately lost, and was ordered to pay Trump’s legal fees.