Stormy Daniels recalled wearing a bulletproof vest to Donald Trump’s trial as she detailed the “horrifying” threats she has faced.

Ms Daniels discussed the historic guilty verdict in the former president’s New York hush money trial during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday 4 June.

“I got some serious death threats - daily - threats against my family and my daughter,” she said.

“Graphic, horrifying things that they said they were going to do.”

Ms Daniels added that she was advised to wear a bulletproof vest to the trial after showing “one email in particular” to “law enforcement friends”.