Watch live: Tim Walz speaks at first solo campaign event without Kamala Harris

Watch live as Tim Walz addresses the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) convention in Los Angeles in his first solo campaign stop as Kamala Harris's running mate on Tuesday, 13 August.

The current vice president has recorded a video message to be played to the 1.4 million-member labour group, which has given support to the Democratic Party ticket in the 2024 presidential election.

In a speech before the Minnesota governor's appearance, AFSCME president Lee Saunders described him as a "good friend to our union, someone who’s always put the interest of working people front and centre.”

Mr Walz's stop in Los Angeles comes before he headlines a campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach, California.

He will then go on to address fundraisers in Denver and Boston before visiting Newport, Rhode Island, and Southampton, New York.

Mr Walz has already begun introducing himself to voters through visits and rallies in battleground states with Ms Harris.