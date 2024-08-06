Democrats react to Tim Walz as VP pick: ‘I don’t know’

Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz to be her running mate for the 2024 General Election.

It's the choice the current vice president mulled over for weeks, before landing on Walz, who beat Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro and Arizona's Mark Kelly to be Harris's top pick.

The pair are due to step out for their first joint rally this evening in Philadelphia in front of thousands of fellow Democrats.

The Independent spoke to a few of them and asked them what they thought of Harris's choice.