Tim Walz’s best reactions to Kamala Harris’s speech

Kamala Harris and her newly-appointed running mate Tim Walz took to the stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, in their first outing as a political pairing.

Harris made a 30-minute speech to introduce the Minnesota governor to cheers and applause from gathered Democrats - during which time Walz stood, and took in the occasion.

Smiles, prayers and waves to the crowd - Walz went through a full range of emotions on stage, all of which were on display Vice President Harris as she spoke.