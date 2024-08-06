Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:50
Tim Walz’s best reactions to Kamala Harris’s speech
Kamala Harris and her newly-appointed running mate Tim Walz took to the stage in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, in their first outing as a political pairing.
Harris made a 30-minute speech to introduce the Minnesota governor to cheers and applause from gathered Democrats - during which time Walz stood, and took in the occasion.
Smiles, prayers and waves to the crowd - Walz went through a full range of emotions on stage, all of which were on display Vice President Harris as she spoke.
Up next
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
02:17
How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
00:30
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix cries over journey to Olympics
00:19
Ella Toone cheers on friend Keely Hodgkinson during Olympic gold win
00:57
Watch: Olympic fans try to match Team GB star Keely Hodgkinson’s speed
01:17
Adam Peaty questions if Chinese swimmers are being tested ‘like I am’
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:43
New Banksy artwork depicts goat perched on top of wall in London
01:00
Listen: Taylor Swift narrates new Olympics promo video
01:03
Will Smith has I Am Legend flashbacks as he gets stranded on holiday
00:39
Meghan Markle ‘would never want someone not to be believed’
00:36
Radio host accidentally reveals surprise party for Team GB medallist
00:58
Penguins take part in first swimming lesson at Dudley Zoo
00:58
First Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestants revealed on This Morning
00:19
Ed Sheeran cracks joke as he plays Pokemon on giant screen in stadium
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32