Aerial footage shows devastating aftermath of flooding in Indonesia

Drone video has shown the extent of the devastation in Aceh after Indonesia and parts of southeast Asia were hit by deadly flooding.

The aerial footage shows badly damaged infrastructure in the Tamiyang district of the western province. Many villages are buried under mud and debris is blocking access roads, hampering relief efforts.

More than 900 have been killed in Indonesia, with numbers expected to rise as the country’s meteorological agency predict heavy rain across the weekend.

The death toll across Asia has risen to over 1,700, as parts of Sri Lanka, Thailand and Malaysia are among countries hit by floods and landslides.