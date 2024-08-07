Tim Walz introduces himself in first campaign ad since VP nomination

Kamala Harris selected Minnesota governor Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday 6 August, choosing a plain speaker from America’s heartland to help her take the fight to Republican rival Donald Trump.

A Democratic governor since 2018 and a US Army National Guard veteran, Mr Walz, 60, has been a schoolteacher, football coach, hunter and gun owner and has deep connections to rural American voters who in recent years have voted broadly for Mr Trump.

He introduced himself in a campaign video shared by Ms Harris after she announced her VP pick.

Ms Harris has became the Democratic standard-bearer after Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign under party pressure last month.