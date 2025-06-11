Speculation mounts that Trump is using a ‘hidden leg brace’ in the wake of his Air Force One fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People are speculating that President Donald Trump is using a “hidden leg brace” following his stumble on the steps of Air Force One.

The unsubstantiated claims are doing the rounds on social media, as users have zoomed in on images of the president’s legs taken after the fall, which occurred Sunday as Trump was walking up the stairs to board the plane.

Trump turns 79 this Saturday. He was said to be in “excellent health” by White House physician ​​Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella in April.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, dismissed the claims as “conspiracy theories peddled by demented individuals hiding behind social media” in a statement to The Independent. “The President has been the most transparent president in history, and the recent medical report that was released clearly and unequivocally shows he is in peak condition,” Cheung said.

People on social media commented on what appeared to be markings on the president’s pants. “Trump is not well. His fall on Air Force One, his braces on his both legs under his knees, show signs of a very sick man,” one post that had reached more than 17,000 people said on X, without evidence.

open image in gallery Social media users shared images from June 9, a day after President Donald Trump stumbled, and claimed without evidence that the president is wearing a leg brace. Trump was surveying the construction on the South Lawn ( EPA )

open image in gallery The zoomed image of Trump’s legs, which users have been sharing on social media and speculating that he could be wearing a leg brace. There is no proof that suggests this is the case ( EPA )

A prominent account “dedicated to exposing right-wing extremism” shared close-ups of the president’s legs in the Rose Garden on June 9, a day after the stumble. “What’s going on here?” the poster asked, sharing pictures of what appear to be bulges on Trump’s legs.

The photos were taken when Trump was surveying the construction project on the South Lawn. “Trump isn’t stable enough to walk on the thick grass. He needs a flat surface. Leg braces and no one is asking him directly,” another person reacted. Photographs taken from the same scene show the president walking back to the White House on the grass.

Others speculated that the supposed markings on Trump’s pants suggested he is wearing a Foley catheter. “Fidel Castro used to wear this leg catheter to be able to give his hours long speeches,” another person reacted. “It’s a politician thing.”

The group Republicans Against Trump shared a photo on X of the president at Saturday’s UFC 316 in New Jersey. “Is Donald Trump wearing a Foley catheter?” the account asked its 900,000-odd followers.

open image in gallery A prominent account ‘dedicated to exposing right-wing extremism’ shared close-ups of the president’s legs in the Rose Garden on June 9, a day after the stumble. ‘What’s going on here?’ the poster asked. ( @patriottakes/X )

open image in gallery The group Republicans Against Trump shared a photo on X of the president at Saturday’s UFC 316 in New Jersey. “Is Donald Trump wearing a Foley catheter?” the account said. ( @RpsAgainstTrump/X )

The White House dismissed the claims as “fake news.”

“These conspiracy theories peddled by demented individuals hiding behind social media, and now being given a platform by the fake news, clearly suffer from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Cheung said in a statement. “These are the same people who have been caught trying to gaslight the American people for years by saying Joe Biden was cognitively fine, when in fact, he was in much worse condition than thought.”

Speculation over the president’s health comes following his own scrutiny of former President Joe Biden.

open image in gallery Speculation over the president’s health comes following his own scrutiny of former President Joe Biden. Trump has mocked Biden in the past for the stumbles he took during his time in office ( AFP/Getty )

Following his slip-up on the steps of Air Force One, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio also lost his footing, it was noted that Trump frequently mocked Biden for the stumbles he took during his time in office.

In the summer of 2023, Trump mocked Biden for falling at the Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado.

He said it was “not inspiring” for the graduates to have seen the then-president take a tumble over a sandbag.