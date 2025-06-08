Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Trump stumbles on steps up to Air Force One

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both stumbled as they made their way to Camp David

Gustaf Kilander
in Washington D.C.
Sunday 08 June 2025 21:39 BST
President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both stumbled as they boarded Air Force One on Sunday on their way to Camp David.

The stumble came after Trump gaggled with reporters, when he was asked if he would be willing to invoke the Insurrection Act in response to the protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles.

“Depends on whether or not there's an insurrection,” said Trump.

A reporter asked if he believes there is an insurrection taking place.

“No, no, but you have violent people,” he added. “And we're not going to let him get away with it.”

Trump stumbled as he made his way up the stairs of Air Force One on Sunday
Trump stumbled as he made his way up the stairs of Air Force One on Sunday (AP)
Trump boarded the plane on his way to Camp David
Trump boarded the plane on his way to Camp David (AP)
Trump frequently mocked former President Joe Biden for the stumbles he took during his time in office.

More follows...

