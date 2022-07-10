Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Trump goes on transphobic rant at rally in Alaska

Former president repeatedly misgendered swimming star Lia Thomas

Bevan Hurley
Sunday 10 July 2022 16:48
Comments
<p>Donald Trump greets supporters during a Save America rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska</p>

Donald Trump greets supporters during a Save America rally at Alaska Airlines Center on July 09, 2022 in Anchorage, Alaska

(Getty Images)

Donald Trump vowed to “keep men out of women’s sports” during a crude, transphobic rant at a campaign rally in Alaska on Saturday night.

“It is actually demeaning to women, and it should not be allowed,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump criticised former University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas without naming her, claiming a “person with a man’s body” had unfairly won a women’s swimming competition.

In March, Ms Thomas became the first openly transgender athlete to win first place in the National Collegiate Athletic Association's (NCAA) first division swimming championship.

Her victory sparked a backlash against transgender athletes, and in June the world swimming’s governing body effectively banned transgender women from competing in women’s events.

Recommended

Dozens of US states have introduced or are considering legislation to ban transgender student-athletes from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Mr Trump repeatedly misgendered Ms Thomas during the speech, which drew laughter from the crowd.

He also went on an extended rant about a transgender weightlifter who he claimed had broken records in a women’s competition. It’s unclear who he was referring to.

Recommended

The former president has told variations of both stories at previous campaign rallies.

Mr Trump attended the rally in Anchorage to support candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin in their upcoming midterm races, while attacking incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach him.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in