New poll shows Trump losing ground in overseeing the economy with a majority now disapproving

President Donald Trump is losing ground in overseeing the economy, with a majority now disapproving of his job, a new poll has shown.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll published Tuesday found 53 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 36 percent approve. Just 30 percent of respondents supported the president's handling of the cost of living for U.S. households.

The poll was conducted from last Friday to Tuesday. The latest jobs report, which was released Friday, showed the economy added just 22,000 jobs in August, which was worse than experts had expected.

Trump, who had fired Erika McEntarfer, the commissioner for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, after a grim July jobs report, told reporters ahead of the August jobs report’s release, “They come out tomorrow, but the real numbers that I’m talking about are going to be whatever it is, but will be in a year from now on.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump is losing ground in overseeing the economy, with a majority of people now disapproving of his job, a new poll has shown ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

The president took another economic blow Tuesday after federal officials found the U.S. added 911,000 fewer jobs in the 12 months through March than was previously thought.

Trump’s overall approval rating sat at 42 percent in the new poll.

The president did fare better when it came to his immigration and crime policies than on the economy, though he failed to get the majority of Americans to support him on these matters.

In the new poll, 42 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s immigration policies, which have included federal immigration raids across the country, mass deportations, and pressure for undocumented immigrants to self-deport.

Additionally, 43 percent of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of crime after he took over the D.C. police force and sent in the National Guard last month in the name of cracking down on crime, despite violent crime being at a 30-year low, according to local officials.