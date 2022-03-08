Trump jumps on Biden banning Russian oil to promote himself: ‘DO YOU MISS ME YET?’

Former presidentDonald Trump hit President Joe Biden for gas prices being the highest they have been in years with a simple statement: “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

The former president’s statement comes as the Biden administration is set to announce a ban on Russian-imported oil into the United States amid Russia’s assault on Ukraine and gas prices were skyrocketing. The average price of gas in the United States is $4.173 per gallon, according to AAA and a report from GasBuddy found that they hit an all-time-record high at $4.63 per gallon, with little signs of letting up.