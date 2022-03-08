Trump attacks Biden with Ukraine abuse, claims Europe is using him
Trump’s statement ignores his own fraught history with Ukraine and Zelensky
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his successor, President Joe Biden, on Tuesday in a furious statement that betrayed his own refusal to acknowledge the history of his relationship with Ukraine’s government.
Mr Trump wrote on Tuesday that Mr Biden “was giving blankets, to great and open complaints” from Ukraine when he took office as opposed to direct military aid shipments, adding that the president “canceled the remaining military equipment that was packed, loaded, and ready to be shipped”.
More follows...
