Trump says he takes ‘the big aspirin’ in defiance of medical advice as he explains dark new bruise on his left hand
Donald Trump has previously bragged about taking over four times the recommended dose of aspirin
Donald Trump says the huge, dark bruise on his left hand seen at Davos was caused by “the big aspirin” as he continues to defy medical advice.
The president is often seen with extensive bruising on his right hand, which he tries to conceal with thick layers of makeup. However, yesterday’s bruise at the World Economic Forum appeared to be on his other hand.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One as he returned to the United States, he insisted that he remains “very good.”
“I clipped it on the table. So I put a little—what do they call it—cream on it,” he told reporters, according to Reuters. “I clipped it. I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t want to have a little bruising.”
“I take the big aspirin,” he continued. “When you take the big aspirin, they tell you that you bruise.
“The doctors said, “You don’t have to take that, sir. You are very healthy.” I said, “I’m not taking any chances.” That’s one of the side effects.”
Trump has admitted that he regularly defies medical advice and takes a copious amount of aspirin, which is a blood-thinning drug. His physician, Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, revealed that the president takes a daily dose of 325mg of the medication, despite doctors recommending a daily dose of just 80 mg.
The president told The Wall Street Journal that he takes the massive daily dose in order to stave off heart disease, although medics have questioned this as a preventative method.
Taking too much of the medication can lead to an aspirin overdose, which causes headaches, dizziness, and can even lead to death, according to MedlinePlus.
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump said, previously, explaining why he takes the massive dose. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
Previously, Trump has said that the bruising was caused by handshakes - something he likely did many times at the WMF. His extensive bruising was spotted when he took the stage on Thursday to sign the Board of Peace charter, ratifying the controversial international body.
Prominent world powers, including Canada, Britain, France, Japan and Germany, abstained from joining Trump’s new board, which was initially formed to maintain peace in Gaza but has now been accused of trying to supplant the United Nations.
Trump was pictured with his bruised hand and a slew of other prime ministers and presidents, though, including the leaders of Bulgaria, Argentina, Israel, Hungary and Azerbaijan.
