Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump calls for Putin to reach ceasefire with Ukraine after Syrian government falls to rebel assault

Incoming US leader says there was ‘no reason’ for Putin to back Assad ‘in the first place’

John Bowden
Washington DC
Sunday 08 December 2024 14:26 GMT
French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Aurelien Morissard/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron poses with Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (Aurelien Morissard/AP) (AP)

President-elect Donald Trump publicly urged Vladimir Putin to reach a peace agreement with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night social media post Saturday evening sent amid reports that Damascus, Syria’s capital, fell to a rebel attack.

Trump issued his call on Truth Social, writing that “There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin” in the wake of Bashar al-Assad, Putin’s ally, being ousted by a Turkish-backed rebel force.

Reports indicated that the Syrian leader fled the capital in a plane with close advisers; that plane may then have crashed. His whereabouts and status are unknown.

Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse

He added: “I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!”

Trump recently met with the Ukrainian leader as well during a trip to France for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

