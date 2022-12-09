Trump news – live: Ex-president’s top aides may face criminal referrals as DoJ urges contempt for his team
Trump slams Brittney Griner’s prisoner swap
Congressman Mike Turner rejects Trump’s call to terminate Constitution
The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four of former President Donald Trump’s associates, according to reports.
The four individuals potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, sources told CNN.
It comes as Department of Justice prosecutors are also urging a judge to hold Mr Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the documents at the centre of the scandal earlier this year.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has hit out at the hostage swap deal that saw WNBA star Brittney Griner returned from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.
These latest developments come in a week of political and legal blows for Mr Trump, who has seen his company found guilty of tax fraud; the likelihood of a criminal referral surface over the Capitol riot; further classified documents show up in his possession; and his Georgia Senate candidate losing in the runoff election.
ICYMI: Trump appears at Mar-a-Lago event with QAnon influencer
A prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist posed for photos with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort following an event at the former president’s Florida compound
Liz Crokin continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory that emerged during the 2016 presidential election accusing Democratic officials and other figures of child sexual abuse, a vast online-driven conspiracy movement that fuelled the broader QAnon delusion.
Alex Woodward reports.
At least four Trump associates may face criminal referrals from January 6 committee
The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four of former President Donald Trump’s associates, CNN reported on Thursday.
The four individuals potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.
Read the full report.
Kentucky governor criticises Trump, distances self from Biden
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, of Kentucky, criticised former President Donald Trump for dining with a white nationalist and gently distanced himself from current President Joe Biden as he tries to make his own way in his 2023 bid for reelection in his Republican-dominated state.
Read on:
Flynn testifies in Georgia election probe
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn was at a downtown Atlanta courthouse Thursday to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.
Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, had tried to get out of appearing before the panel.
Read on:
Here’s why Paul Whelan is detained in Russia
President Joe Biden said his administration would “never give up” trying to free other Americans who have been wrongfully detained by Russia, including former US Marine Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody since he was arrested just after Christmas in 2018 on what American officials have described as bogus spying charges.
Joe Sommerlad explains what Mr Whelan is accused of doing.
Trump, who ignored Paul Whelan for two years, calls Griner deal ‘stupid’
Two years after his term in the White House ended without him mentioning his name, Donald Trump is now claiming the Biden administration’s prisoner swap to return wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner home is a “stupid” and “totally one-side transaction” because it did not include US Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Ex-anti-abortion lobbyist tells House committee of ‘stealth missionaries’ at Supreme Court
An Evangelical minister and former longtime anti-abortion activist told members of Congress that he helped recruit wealthy conservative donors to serve as “stealth missionaries” at the US Supreme Court, where they developed friendships with conservative justices that aligned with the group’s “social and religious” views.
Alex Woodward reports.
ICYMI: Trump Organization found guilty of criminal tax fraud
A New York City jury has convicted two subsidiaries of former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing and automobiles.
Jurors rendered a guilty verdict on all of the charges included in an indictment filed last year against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation, and the Trump Organization’s long-time chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
Andrew Feinberg reports on the verdict.
Will Trump still hold sway over GOP primaries?
With Donald Trump facing blame for some of the Republican Party’s midterm shortcomings, former Senate candidate David McCormick, who lost his primary in Pennsylvania to Trump-backed Dr Mehmet Oz, is considering running again.
Going forward, will the former president be able to hold sway over candidate selections in primaries the way he has in this past election cycle?
Jim Jordan challenged over ‘Kanye. Elon. Trump.’ tweet
Eric Swalwell called out Jim Jordan during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, asking him whether he will denounce Trump’s meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes.
Mr Jordan said of Trump that “there’s no way this guy’s antisemitic” and claimed he is “the most pro-Israel president in history.”
When asked about the House Judiciary GOP Twitter post (“Kanye. Elon. Trump”), Mr Jordan claimed “that tweet was not our account and that tweet has been deleted.”
