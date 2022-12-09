✕ Close Congressman Mike Turner rejects Trump’s call to terminate Constitution

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four of former President Donald Trump’s associates, according to reports.

The four individuals potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, sources told CNN.

It comes as Department of Justice prosecutors are also urging a judge to hold Mr Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the documents at the centre of the scandal earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has hit out at the hostage swap deal that saw WNBA star Brittney Griner returned from Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout.

These latest developments come in a week of political and legal blows for Mr Trump, who has seen his company found guilty of tax fraud; the likelihood of a criminal referral surface over the Capitol riot; further classified documents show up in his possession; and his Georgia Senate candidate losing in the runoff election.