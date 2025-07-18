Trump’s ominous warning to Rupert Murdoch and ‘his pile of garbage’ WSJ over Epstein birthday card report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to sue right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch following The Wall Street Journal’s publication of his alleged birthday card to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

His threats to Murdoch — whose massive News Corp media titan also owns Fox News, among other titles — follow the newspaper’s publication of a 50th birthday greeting that the president reportedly sent Epstein in 2003, which was described as including a sexually suggestive drawing and a reference to “secrets” both men shared.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social on Friday. “That will be an interesting experience!!!”

The president has denied ever writing such a greeting to Epstein or even drawing “pictures of women,” though the allegations arrive in the middle of his administration’s attempts to dismiss the so-called Epstein files as a Democratic “hoax” after his Department of Justice announced it found no evidence to support conspiracy theories about the sex trafficking case.

The Justice Department’s attempt to draw the investigation to a close has renewed scrutiny into the president’s relationship with Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing dozens of minors before he was found dead in his jail cell in 2019.

“The Wall Street Journal printed a FAKE letter, supposedly to Epstein,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday night. “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures. I told Rupert Murdoch it was a Scam, that he shouldn’t print this Fake Story. But he did, and now I’m going to sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper.”

Roughly one hour earlier, in a lengthier post, Trump said he “personally” warned Murdoch against publishing the story, “and, if they print it, they will be sued.”

“Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so,” Trump said.

Trump also said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt “directly” told The Journal’s editor Emma Tucker that the letter was a “FAKE,” he said.

“Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly,” he wrote.

Following The Journal’s report, the president — under growing pressure from his allies in Congress and in right-wing media — directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval,” in a social media post.

The president cited “the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein” for his directive, which falls far short of demands to make all case files public, not just limited testimony presented in federal court.

Bondi, accused by far-right allies and conspiracy theorists of participating in a cover up, immediately responded to Trump’s order.

“President Trump — we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” she wrote.

It was not immediately clear what evidence she could produce, given that grand jury transcripts are highly protected.

This is a developing story