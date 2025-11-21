Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has planned two more $1 million-a-seat dinners for his super PAC next year, despite not being able to run again, according to a new report.

Trump will hold “candlelight dinners” at his golf club near Washington, D.C., on January 31 and his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 27, The New York Times, which saw copies of the invitations, reported.

The massive funds generated by these events will go to MAGA Inc., an organization dedicated to Trump’s political movement. Politicians’ super PACs are usually used to raise money for their own elections, but Trump is term-limited.

While Trump has flirted with the idea of running for a third term in 2028, he is prohibited under the 22nd Amendment. So what is MAGA Inc. using the money for?

open image in gallery President Donald Trump has planned two $1 million-a-seat dinners for his super PAC next year, despite not being able to run again, according to a new report ( Getty )

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, the super PAC has spent very little of the money it’s generated this year.

It raised nearly $177 million and only spent about $4.6 million, including roughly $60,000 on events held at the Trump National Golf Club and Mar-a-Lago. In total, the organization has $196.1 million in cash on hand.

The Independent has reached out to MAGA Inc. for comment.

Aside from fundraising for his super PAC, Trump has pulled in donors and sucked in money from court settlements to pay for his side projects, including a presidential library and grand White House ballroom.

The foundation behind Trump’s presidential library plans to raise nearly a billion dollars over the next two years to create the building in downtown Miami, according to tax documents obtained by the Miami Herald.

open image in gallery A model of the White House and Trump's ballroom is displayed during a fundraising dinner on October 15 ( Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images )

Funds from Trump’s $16 million settlement with Paramount and $15 million settlement with ABC will go toward the library.

Trump also wants to honor his legacy with a $300 million golden ballroom, which he demolished the East Wing to build.

He hosted a lavish fundraiser at the White House to support his latest project, inviting dozens of donors, including representatives from Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Meta, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Palantir Technologies, according to a guest list seen by The Wall Street Journal.

A political organization that supported former President Barack Obama raised far less than MAGA Inc. after he was elected to a second term. In June 2013, Priorities USA had $3.4 million, less than 2 percent of MAGA Inc.’s cash on hand, according to a previous NYT article.