Self-proclaimed billionaire Trump launches GoFundMe to help hurricane victims

Despite being worth an estimated $4 billion, Donald Trump launched a GoFundMe page, asking others to donate to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The GOP nominee launched a “Trump authorized” fundraiser to help those impacted by the deadly storm that hit the southeastern part of the country last week.

The hurricane made landfall in Florida on Thursday before rampaging across neighboring states, knocking down power lines, downing trees, and flooding the region. At least 137 have died as of Tuesday morning.

In the day since it launched, the fundraiser has earned $1.7m from more than 9,500 donations.

It’s not clear if the former president himself donated; Trump is not listed as one of the donors who has given the most, a range that spans from $1,500 to $500,000. The Trump campaign partnered with the Christian humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse to supply fuel, food, water, and other resources to Georgia, according to the Associated Press. The Independent has reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The GoFundMe page serves as “an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to their fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene,” the page states.

“With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand,” the description reads. “All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering.”

Donald Trump prepares to leave after visiting Chez What Furniture store that was damaged during Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 in Valdosta, Georgia. The former president launched a GoFundMe for those impacted by Hurricane Helene ( Getty Images )

Notable donors include former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler, hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman, Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, musician Kid Rock, and outdoors store Bass Pro Shops.

The former president is estimated to be worth $3.9bn, according to The Washington Post and Forbes. Much of that amount comes from his stake in Truth Social’s parent company Trump Media & Technology Group. The company went public in mid-September, allowing Trump to sell his nearly $1.7bn in shares, but he has vowed to hold onto it.

On Monday Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia, an area ravaged by the storm. There, he alleged that the state’s GOP Governor Brian Kemp was unable to get ahold of President Joe Biden: “He has been calling the president, but has not been able to get him.” However, Kemp had already told reporters what the president had said to him on a call. Biden later also said about Trump: “He’s lying, and the governor told him he was lying.”

Earlier in the day on Truth Social, the former president also baselessly claimed that Biden and North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Roy Cooper were “going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas.”