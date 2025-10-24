Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A top Justice Department lawyer has been mocked on social media after she mixed up the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for Civil Rights at the Justice Department, posted a photo of herself holding hands with President Donald Trump in front of a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office.

However, she seemed to confuse the famous founding document with another historic work — one that established the framework for the federal government. “I love the Constitution AND my favorite President!” she wrote on Thursday.

Social media users quickly pointed out the mix-up.

“Except that's the Declaration of Independence…” one X user wrote.

One of Trump's top DOJ lawyers appeared to confuse the Constitution with the Declaration of Independence, prompting social media users to mock her. ( AAGHarmeetDhillon / X )

“We The People would like to tell you that the framed document in the photo is the Declaration of Independence,” another quipped.

“Soooo close but check that document again,” yet another said.

Former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood remarked: “A top DOJ official ought to know the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.”

She seemed to take the hint. On her personal account hours later, Dhillon appeared to try to correct her error.

“My favorite President, who asked me to enforce the Constitution and laws, against a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence!” she wrote, replying to the original post.

The copy of the Declaration of Independence is one of several new additions Trump has made to the Oval Office since his return to the White House.

In March, the president asked that the original historic document be hung in the Oval Office, a request that reportedly “alarmed” aides, The Atlantic reported at the time. Instead, the White House settled on a copy of the document to be put on display.

As part of Trump’s transformation to the White House, the Oval Office is now dripping in gold, including shiny gold vermeil figurines on the mantel, medallions on the fireplace, and gold eagles on the side tables.

His latest touch of gold comes in the form of a 90,000 square-foot gold-plated ballroom.

The project, which has led to the demolition of the entire East Wing of the White House, is privately funded by dozens of wealthy donors. It’s now estimated to cost $300 million, with the president vowing to personally contribute “millions” to the ballroom.