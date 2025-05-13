Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Trump live: US president begins landmark Middle East tour after hailing China relations ‘reset’

White House says Trump is making ‘historic return to the Middle East’ beginning with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Maroosha Muzaffar
Tuesday 13 May 2025 04:34 BST
Comments
Trump lashes out at reporter questioning $400m Qatar jet gift

President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh this morning as part of a landmark visit to three Gulf states this week.

Mr Trump will meet the country’s de facto leader, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and is expected to attend a summit of Gulf leaders in the city on Wednesday before travelling to Qatar.

He will end his three-day trip to the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

The White House said Mr Trump was making a “historic return to the Middle East.” This is the first official state visit of his second presidency, and he is focusing on “strengthening ties” and securing investment – although invariably he is also expected to discuss the situation with the nearby Gaza war.

The trip comes after the United States and China struck a deal to slash tariffs by 115 per cent for at least 90 days as both countries seek to tone down their trade war.

Mr Trump said that the US had achieved a “total reset” in relations with China.

Recommended

Trump craves recognition as the peacemaker president. Will diplomatic wins in South Asia and Ukraine spur him on?

A U.S.-led ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, and a renewed push to force Russia to end attacks on Ukraine, add to Trump’s quest for recognition on the world stage as the peacemaker president, writes Oliver O’Connell:

Peacemaker president? Trump’s long-running quest for international recognition

A U.S.-led ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, and a renewed push to force Russia to end attacks on Ukraine, add to Trump’s quest for recognition on the world stage as the peacemaker president, writes Oliver O’Connell
Maroosha Muzaffar13 May 2025 04:57

Trump says US achieved 'total reset' in relations with China

The United States and China have struck a deal to slash tariffs by 115 per cent for at least 90 days as both countries seek to end the trade war.

Mr Trump said that the US had achieved a “total reset” in relations with China.

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner,” Mr Trump wrote.

President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 May 2025
President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 May 2025 (EPA)

“We want to see, for the good of both China and the US, an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!”

China’s state-run news agency Xinhua described Saturday’s meetings as “an important step toward resolving the dispute,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Maroosha Muzaffar13 May 2025 04:42

Trump making 'historic' return to Middle East with first state visit to Gulf nations

President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh this morning as part of a landmark visit to three Gulf states this week.

Mr Trump will meet the country’s de facto leader, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, and is expected to attend a summit of Gulf leaders in the city on Wednesday before travelling to Qatar.

He will end his three-day trip to the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday.

Maroosha Muzaffar13 May 2025 04:28

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in