Trump boasts about his knowledge of the McDonald’s menu on Ohio tour

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump bragged about his knowledge of a McDonald’s menu at one of the fast food chain’s outlets in East Palestine, Ohio.

The one-time president was on a visit to the site of a derailed train that had released hazardous toxins in many surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump walked into a McDonald’s outlet with a group of camerapersons, reporters and aides to order a “nice array” of food for himself.

Apart from customers, the town’s police and fire departments were present there as well.

The former president, after entering the outlet, said his team would “get the meals for the fire department” and the others present at the outlet.

“Hello, everybody. What’s your speciality today?” he asked after approaching an employee running the register, and went on to compliment the employees.

“Hello everybody, that’s a nice, beautiful looking group of people,” he said to those present.

“So I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here,” Mr Trump quipped to the McDonald’s employees.

“Knock it out fast for us... we’ll be eating it on the plane back.”

The Republican leader, who is eyeing a third bid for the White House, handed out his trademark Maga caps to people at the outlet.

The former president’s love for McDonald’s is well known.

When serving as president, Mr Trump was famously photographed with a lavish spread of fast food from the joint for the Clemson Tigers football team during a government shutdown in 2019.

Mr Trump’s favourite items from McDonald’s are a “Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake,” according to son-in-law Jared Kushner.

During his visit to East Palestine, he donated cleaning supplies along with pallets of what he said was a Trump-branded bottled water to residents of the towns concerned about the water coming out of their taps after the train derailment.

Flanked by local officials, Mr Trump said he was “bringing water, Trump water, actually, most of it”, to families in the region.

“Some of it, we had to go to a much lesser quality water,” said the former president.

He criticised the Joe Biden administration’s response to the 3 February train derailment that triggered evacuations of hundreds of families and fears of air and water contamination after a controlled burning of toxic chemicals was carried out to prevent an explosion.