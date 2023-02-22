Cleanup gets underway at site of Ohio train derailment

Cleanup has begun at the site of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Ten of 50 cars were carrying hazardous materials including vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate when the train came off its tracks on 3 February.

A burn was carried out due to fears of combustion, producing huge clouds of toxic black smoke over the town.

Around 5,000 residents had to be evacuated.s.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the train operator, Norfolk Southern to undertake and pay for all cleanup associated with the incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.