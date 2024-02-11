DC Republicans shrug off Trump threat to violate Nato defence pledge

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump gave another sign that he would oversee the disintegration of the Nato alliance Saturday evening in South Carolina, but his comments were met by a collective shrug from his party, even among those once considered to be some of the strongest defence hawks in Washington.

“If we don’t pay and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?” Trump claimed to remember a Nato member-state’s leader asking him when he was president. He then claimed to have responded: “No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”

Mr Trump’s remarks were not the first to throw into question the future of one of the world’s most significant and consequential military alliances, one that saw countries come to the US’s aid after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But they were his most plain-spoken threat so far: A stunning vow to encourage and support Russian military action against Nato members who did not meet the alliances benchmarks for defence spending.

The reaction from Nato itself was swift.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk,” said Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

But it drew cheers from the crowd at his Conway, South Carolina rally, where the former president is seeking to deliver a deathblow to the campaign of Nikki Haley in the former UN ambassador’s home state. Ms Haley, a traditional conservative on the issue of national defence, is a strong supporter of Nato, and attacked Mr Trump in a statement after he disparaged her husband’s military service at the same event.

Ms Haley addressed her rival’s threat to the Nato defence pact on Sunday, appearing on Face the Nation: “[W]hat bothers me about this is, don't take the side of a thug who kills his opponents. Don't take the side of someone who has gone in and invaded a country and half a million people have died or been wounded because of Putin.”

She continued: “What we always need to remember is America needs to have friends. After September 10, we needed a lot of friends. We can never get to the point where we don't need friends. Now, we do want Nato allies to pull their weight, but there are ways you can do that without sitting there and telling Russia, have your way with these countries. That's not what we want. If you notice, Russia has never invaded a Nato country. They've invaded Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine. They are actually very intimidated by Nato. Nato allows us to prevent war. We need to always focus on preventing war.”

In DC, however, similar denunciations of Mr Trump’s rhetoric were few and far between among members of the House and Senate GOP.

Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, even went as far as brushing off the former president’s remarks as bluster during his interview with CNN.

“Donald Trump was president, and he didn’t pull us out of Nato,” Mr Rubio noted, adding: “I have zero concern.”

And Mitch McConnell, who had (sort of) resisted Mr Trump’s efforts to kill bipartisan legislation aimed at boosting US border security while providing funding for Ukraine and Israel, dodged a reporter’s question on the former president’s threat on Sunday:

The strongest criticism from a Capitol Hill Republican, at least early Sunday, came from a surprising source: Rand Paul, the Kentucky senator known for his own isolationist leanings and skepticism of America’s military footprint.

“Stupid thing to say,” he said of Mr Trump’s remarks.

The only other prominent Republican who was willing to criticise Mr Trump’s remarks was Larry Hogan, the popular two-term former governor of Maryland who surprised some in DC this past week by announcing a late-in-the-game bid for a Senate seat held by the retiring Democratic senior senator from his state, Ben Cardin. That race remains a likely pickup for Democrats in the fall, but Mr Hogan’s prominence in the state (and total separation from the Trump-aligned faction of the GOP) could make it a competitive race.

Mr Hogan has long been one of Mr Trump’s loudest critics in the GOP. On Sunday, he pledged to be a supporter of Nato in the Senate were he to be elected in the fall; Maryland, which is home to the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, is home to many military families and civil service employees and is just about the last place Nato skepticism will win Mr Trump any supporters.

The reactions of Mr Hogan and Senator Rubio hint at a line of thinking among Republicans that was prevalent among many of Mr Trump’s private detractors througout the Trump presidency. Many who disagreed with some or most of Mr Trump’s policies especially related to foreign policy and the military relied on the ex-president’s advisers like Gens. Jim Mattis and Mark Milley to rein him in and impede his more controversial orders (such as a demand for the complete withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan by December of his final year as president).

But that line of thinking may be outdated. Reports examining Mr Trump’s plans for a second term indicate that he hopes to surround himself with loyalist yes-men who will not seek to restrain his policy decisions and allow him to unilaterally wield power as president; this includes plans to diminish the political independence of the Justice Department and reform the agency to be a political weapon of the Oval Office.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist Anne Applebaum recently summed up the fundamental problem behind that optimistic outlook in The Atlantic.

“If Trump is reelected in 2024, none of those people will be in the White House. All of them have broken with the former president, in some cases dramatically, and there isn’t another pool of Republican analysts who understand Russia and Europe, because most of them either signed statements opposing him in 2016 or criticized him after 2020,” Applebaum wrote.

“In a second term, Trump would be surrounded by people who either share his dislike of American security alliances or don’t know anything about them and don’t care,”