Biden’s gaffes are a gift to Trump – but it’s still not too late to get rid of him
After a week of unenforced errors – and a damning report declaring the president ‘an elderly man with a poor memory’ – the Democrats are quietly hoping a replacement candidate emerges to run in his place, writes Jon Sopel
“I’ve got good news and bad news, Mr President.”
“Shoot. Give me the good news.”
“We’ve got the Special Counsel’s report into you having those confidential documents, and he’s not recommending prosecution.”
