Biden appears to forget the word ‘Hamas’ during key speech

This is the moment Joe Biden appears to forget the name of the terrorist organisation Hamas.

The US President seemed to stumble over his words when addressing the media at the White House on Tuesday (6 February).

The 81-year-old president paused during the press conference until a journalist suggested the name of the terror group he was searching for.

Mr Biden also appeared to confuse French President Emmanuel Macron with Francois Mitterrand, the former president of France who died in 1996, during a campaign speech in Las Vegas on Sunday (4 February).