Michelle Obama admits 2024 election fears ‘keep her up at night’

Michelle Obama admitted her fears about the 2024 election as she named it as one of the things that keeps her up at night.

Speaking on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, the former first lady, 59, opened up on how she is "terrified" of the upcoming election, and said "what she knows" from her husband Barack Obama's time in office is also among the topics that give her sleepless nights.

"I am terrified about what could possibly happen, because our leaders matter," Michelle said.

"We cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."