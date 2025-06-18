‘These are the most magnificent poles made’: As Middle East rages, Trump brags about new flag poles at the White House

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As hostilities between Iran and Israel continued to escalate in the Middle East, Donald Trump appeared to have other more pressing domestic matters on his mind – the erection of new flagpoles at the White House.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns. It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place,” the president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The digging and placement of the poles was due to begin at 7:30 a.m ET on Wednesday. Flags will then be raised at around 11a.m, he added.

“These are the most magnificent poles made – They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality,” the president added. “Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!”

The poles are part of several personal “touches” previously promised by Trump, including new artwork, an overhaul of the Oval Office decor and possibly covering up the lawn in the Rose Garden.

This includes hanging his infamous mugshot just outside the Oval Office, which now also features a wall-mounted copy of the Declaration of Independence that is shielded by dark drapes and many golden accents.

Trump’s Tuesday excitement for the new flagpoles came roughly eight hours after he issued a thinly veiled threat against Iran, demanding an “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” from the nation’s forces.

In another Truth Social post, markedly different in tone from his flagpole message, the president wrote that the U.S. “know exactly where” Iran’s “so-called Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “hiding” and described him as an “easy target” who is currently “safe” in his current location.

“We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers,” he continued before adding: “Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump and his administration have consistently denied any American involvement in Israel’s campaign to cripple Iran’s nuclear program.

But by Wednesday morning, the president also seemed to have poles on the brain – with the erection of the flagstaffs, and another Truth Social post, that read: “Great Poll Numbers For Trump!”