Trump to meet with South African president amid tensions over aid, Afrikaners, Israel: Live updates
Trade agreements and investment opportunities said to be on table as two nations work to reset relations
Donald Trump will host President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa at the White House today amid ongoing tensions between the two nations since the beginning of his administration.
The president has criticized South African land reform, which aims to address the injustices of apartheid, as well as the genocide court case against Israel. Trump canceled aid to the country, expelled its ambassador, and offered refuge to white minority Afrikaners based on racial discrimination claims that Pretoria says are unfounded.
Ramaphosa says no matter what, the U.S. and South Africa “are joined at the hip and we need to be talking to them.” The U.S. is South Africa's second biggest trading partner after China.
At today’s lunch and Oval Office meeting between the two leaders, Ramaphosa’s delegation will include luxury goods tycoon Johann Rupert and champion golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.
Trump will be accompanied by Vice President JD Vance and South African-born billionaire Elon Musk, who has accused Ramaphosa of pursuing anti-white policies, which Ramaphosa denies.
A spokesperson for Ramaphosa has dismissed speculation that there could be a shouting match similar to the clash between Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky in February.
