Donald Trump has settled a long-running lawsuit brought by the DC attorney general over the financing of his 2017 inauguration, specifically focused on the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

In a statement, Mr Trump claimed to be settling the case “with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt” and couched the news in the context of violent crime, essentially saying he was giving the capital’s law enforcement agencies a break. The settlement reportedly totals some $750,000.

Meanwhile, the sometime president has also joined other Republicans in decrying the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade in a case that has yet to be formally decided.

Mr Trump today told a right-wing radio show that the leak was “a terrible thing”, calling it “demeaning and not good”. With the prospect of an end to legal abortion highly unpopular across the country, many Republicans and right-wing commentators are already training their focus hard on the release of the draft.