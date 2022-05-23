Trump news - live: Former president slammed for sharing post ‘calling for civil war’
‘Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now’
Former president Donald Trump is facing a bipartisan backlash after he shared a post on his social media platform Truth Social seemingly calling for "civil war" in the United States.
Mr Trump "retruthed" a user's "civil war" comment on former Fox Nation host Lara Logan's post, which was a screengrab of El Salvadorian president Nayib Bukele's criticism of America.
"The most powerful country in the world is falling so fast, that it makes you rethink what are the real reasons," Mr Bukele wrote on Twitter.
"Something so big and powerful can’t be destroyed so quickly, unless the enemy comes from within."
Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans tore into the 45th president for "calling for a civil war" following the 6 January Capitol insurrection.
"Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through 'just one more election first'," asked Rep Adam Kinzinger.
Meanwhile, a new court filing from lawyer John Eastman has revealed that the former president handwrote notes about strategies to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump considered dropping out of 2016 race after locker room tape emerged, says Kellyanne Conway
Donald Trump considered dropping out of the 2016 presidential race after the leak of the notorious Access Hollywood tape, according to former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway’s new memoir.
On the tape, which was released just days before Americans went to the polls, the one-term president was heard boasting about his behaviour towards women.
In a 2005 conversation his TV host Billy Bush, Mr Trump was caught on tape bragging about grabbing women “by the p****, kissing women before they could stop him, and “moving on” a married woman “like a b****.”
Ms Conway writes in Here’s The Deal that Mr Trump was concerned that the Republican Party “could force him off the ticket or hold a vote to expel him”, according to an excerpt obtained by Daily Beast.
Graeme Massie reports.
Trump considered quitting 2016 race over Access Hollywood tape, Kellyanne Conway says
Vulgar 2005 recording released weeks before election day
Trump under fire for ‘civil war’ post
Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans tore into the former president after he shared a post on his social media platform that suggested a “civil war”.
“Any of my fellow Republicans wanna speak out now? Or are we just wanting to get through ‘just one more election first’,” asked Trump critic and Republican leader Adam Kinzinger.
Democrat Eric Swalwell, accusing Mr Trump of “calling for civil war”, wrote: “Of course, like Vietnam and the walk to the Insurrection, he won’t be man enough to fight it.”
Cindy Banyai, Democrat candidate for Florida, wrote: “I condemn former president Trump’s actions promoting civil war.”
Trump shares post ‘calling for civil war’
Former president Donald Trump has shared a post on his social media platform Truth that appeared to propose or predict a civil war in the US, triggering an uproar.
The “truth” shared by the former president on Sunday was from an anonymous account with the name ‘Maga king Thanos’.
The post contained a screengrab of a 19 March tweet from El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, where he is asking how “the most powerful country in the world is falling so fast,” responding to a news update about inflation.
Stuti Mishra has more.
Trump under fire for sharing post ‘calling for civil war’ over US inflation
The tweet from El Salvador’s president was shared as a screenshot on the Truth social site by former Fox Nation host Lara Logan
