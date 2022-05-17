Trump news – live: Ex-president makes last ditch effort to save Madison Cawthorn
Follow The Independent for updates
Trump says woman in MAGA dress has the ‘greatest outfit’
Donald Trump is facing a complex night of Republican primaries, as two of his most conspicuous endorsees, Madison Cawthorn and Mehmet Oz, await potentially career-changing results in North Carolina and Pennsylvania respectively. Where Mr Cawthorn has become a paraiah in much of the GOP because of various recent scandals, Dr Oz is disliked and even despised by much of Mr Trump’s base because of his long record of liberal positions.
Meanwhile, as the US’s Covid-19 death toll officially hit 1 million, Dr Anthony Fauci, the senior public health adviser who became a national figure during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, confirmed that he would not want to serve in another Trump administration.
“Would you have confidence in his ability to deal with a pandemic of this nature?” he was asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta. “Would you want to stay on at your post?”
“Well, no to the second question,” he laughed. “The first question... if you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best you could say it wasn't optimal. And I think just history will speak for itself.”
Joe Biden reverses Trump's withdrawal of US troops in Somalia
Reversing a decision taken by former President Donald Trump, Joe Biden has approved the redeployment of US troops in Somalia.
BBC reported that the deployment was requested by the Pentagon to support the fight against militant group al-Shabab.
In 2020, Mr Trump withdrew about 700 US troops from Somalia.
ICYMI: Pelosi calls Trump a ‘creature’ as she dubs Supreme Court ‘dangerous to US freedoms’
House speaker Nancy Pelosi has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s Supreme Court appointees have made the bench “dangerous to the freedoms” of the country.
She criticised the judges as the court prepares to issue a ruling that could end decades of constitutional protections for abortion care and trigger a wave of laws making abortion illegal in roughly half the US.
Read the full story here:
Pelosi calls Trump a ‘creature’ as she dubs Supreme Court ‘dangerous to US freedoms’
Nancy Pelosi says it is time to mobilise and organise instead of agonising on issue
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a reemergence of the Trump-led isolationist wing of the GOP that’s coming at a crucial moment as the war against the Russian invasion deepens.
Read the full story here:
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
Signs of Republican resistance are mounting over a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine
Ted Budd looks poised to coast to victory with Trump’s support
North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd is poised to claim victory on Tuesday over the state’s former governor in the race to be the GOP nominee for the seat held by retiring Sen Richard Burr.
His ascendancy is being buoyed by Donald Trump’s endorsement as well as that of the affluent Club for Growth, which has poured millions behind Mr Budd after breaking with the former president and being burned by Josh Mandel’s defeat in Ohio.
Mr Budd’s success despite running against an opponent who started with far greater name recognition is a sign of the clear power that Donald Trump still wields.
Read more in this profile of the race from the Associated Press:
North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power
When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor
‘Cancel culture’ reason PGA moved from Trump-owned course, says Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus said that PGA Tour pulled its championship out of New Jersey in favour of Tulsa, Oklahoma because of Donald Trump.
He said that the PGA Tour pulled out because Mr Trump owns the course in New Jersey.
He said: “But this move is cancel culture. Donald Trump may be a lot of things, but he loves golf, and he loves this country. He’s a student of the game and a formidable figure in the game. What he does in the future in golf will depend on what the cancel culture will allow him to do.”
Mr Nicklaus has won 18 majors — the most in history. He also endorsed Mr Trump ahead of the 2020 election.
Can Madison Cawthorn survive Thom Tillis?
Freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn has no shortage of political foes but one of his most dangerous in his home state is Thom Tillis, the state’s junior Republican senator who will become the senior senator in January following the retirement of Richard Burr.
Mr Tillis is pouring his own super PAC’s money behind the effort to oust the Trump-endorsed Mr Cawthorn, who is beset by a myriad of scandals.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
This is the Republican Senator determined to bury Madison Cawthorn
I’ve known Thom Tillis for over a decade, and I can tell you exactly why he’s taken such personal offense to Cawthorn’s behavior. He’s unlikely to forget the insult
Kathy Barnette organised 'buses' to DC on Jan 6
Upstart Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette’s involvement in January 6 was much deeper than previously known.
A CNN KFile investigation published on the eve of Pennsylvania’s primary elections revealed that Ms Barnette organised Trump supporters to attend protests in DC on the day of the riot, even boasting that she would bring three buses of "pissed off patriots" to the city in an interview on 5 January 2021.
Read more at CNN:
Barnette said she was leading buses to DC for 'our 1776 moment' on January 6, 2021
Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Kathy Barnette said she was bringing three buses of "pissed off patriots" for the January 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the US Capitol riot.
US agrees to ease Trump-era sanctions on Cuba
US has announced plans to ease sanctions imposed on Cuba by former President Donald Trump.
The restrictions on family remittances and travel to the island will be eased, it was reported.
State Department spokesman Ned Price said the move would allow Cuban citizens to pursue a life free from “government oppression.”
But US officials said that they will ensure such payments don’t reach “those who perpetrate human rights abuses” by using civilian “electronic payment processors.”
The processing of US visas for Cubans will also be speeded up.
ICYMI: Biden reverses Trump pullout of troops from Somalia
Joe Biden has taken a step to reverse the withdrawal of hundreds of US troops from Somalia, where special ops forces were engaged in efforts to defeate Al Qaeda-aligned militants fighting for Al Shabab.
The move will mean the deployment of several hundred troops to the country where the US just withdrew the bulk of its forces in an effort that concluded three days before Mr Biden took office last year.
Read more in The Independent:
Biden approves ‘persistent’ US troop presence in Somalia after terrorist gains
A senior Biden Administration says former president Donald Trump’s December 2020 withdrawal order ‘created unnecessary and elevated risk to US forces as they moved in and out of the country on a rotational basis’
Trump fan Ted Nugent tells people to go ‘berserk on the skulls of the Democrats’
Musician Ted Nugent, an ardent Donald Trump supporter, is being accused of spreading hate speech after he told fans to go “berserk on the skulls of the Democrats” during an event in support of the former president in Texas just hours after the Buffalo shooting, a racist attack targeting a majority-Black neighborhood.
“So I love you people madly but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the communists,” he declared.
Read more from Phil Thomas in The Independent:
Ted Nugent tells Trump fans to go ‘berserk on the skulls of the Democrats’
Singer calls Biden administration ‘the enemies of America’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies