Trump news – live: Jan 6 legal memo reveals details of plan to overturn election
House committee member calls Trump ‘guilty as sin’ and a ‘one-man crime wave’
Trump brags about the size of his rally on January 6
As the investigation into the attack on the US Capitol steadily yields more information about the events leading up to the 6 January attack, a new memo has been released detailing a new angle on the Trump team’s efforts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.
The memo, written by attorney Kenneth Chesebro, spells out a contorted multi-day plan to have Mike Pence take control of the electoral certification in the Senate, something the vice president ultimately refused to do despite intense pressure from the then-president.
Meanwhile, Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.
Suggesting that criminal charges may soon be brought against the former president, Mr Raskin labelled Mr Trump “guilty as sin” and called him a “one-man crime wave” in an interview with Salon.
The select committee is set to begin its public hearings this month.
Trump Jr boasts Johnny Depp win is end to ‘rabid feminist’ MeToo movement
The eldest son of former president Donald Trump is celebrating Wednesday’s verdict in the highly publicised defamation lawsuit between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which Mr Depp won $15m in damages.
“Believe all women... except Amber Heard,” wrote Donald Trump Jr, on social media.
The former president’s son said he hoped the defamation verdict against the “terrible” actress would “end the effective rabid feminist notion that all men are guilty before being proven innocent that we’ve seen as of late.”
Josh Marcus has more.
Many conservatives have celebrated verdict
Herschel Walker rebuts that Trump drafted him to run for Senate
NFL legend and Republican senate nominee Herschel Walker has pushed back on claims that former president Donald Trump recruited him to run for senate in 2022.
“President Trump never asked me,” he said. Rather, Mr Walker said that he heard the idea that Mr Trump persuaded him to run for senate on television.
“So, I’m mad at him because he never asked,” Mr Walker said. “But he’s taking credit that he asked.”
Rather, Mr Walker said that he and his wife consulted with his pastor and they prayed about it. “And to be honest with you, I was praying that God would bring somebody else,” he said, adding that he had a good life and a successful business career. “But, I love the Lord Jesus.”
Eric Garcia reports.
Walker will face incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in November.
Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes baseless rumour about Uvalde shooter
Donald Trump’s vocal acolyte in Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is no stranger to conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which she continues to insist was “stolen” by Democrats.
Now, she’s pushing a new theory: In a Facebook Live video, she shared baseless and unverified claims that the Uvalde, Texas shooter was transgender, engaged in cross-dressing, and was supposedly in contact with the Buffalo, New York suspect (who unlike the Uvalde shooter is thought to have had a racist motive for his attack).
Read more in The Independent from John Bowden:
Greene joins line of far-right Republicans falling for 4chan misinformation
Trump cheers effort by GOP lawmakers to ‘expunge’ impeachment
The former president released a statement on Wednesday cheering on House GOP conference leader Elise Stefanik and Oklahoma’s Congressman Markwayne Mullin, who have introduced a resolution that would denounce (or in their words, “expunge”) the second impeachment of Donald Trump in 2021.
The House voted to “expunge” a censure of Andrew Jackson from the House records in the 1800s, but it’s not immediately clear if the same process could be used to erase an impeachment vote from the House record. The record of the Senate trial of Mr Trump would still exist of course even if the resolution were to work, thereby limiting the effectiveness of an already wholly-ceremonial piece of legislation.
“Thank you, Elise, and Markwayne—was a total Hoax!” Mr Trump commented on Wednesday.
Biden leads Trump in 2024 poll despite flagging approval rating
President Joe Biden still leads Donald Trump in a poll of a potential 2024 matchup despite the former struggling with a low approval rating amid issues including historic inflation.
A YouGov/Yahoo! News poll conducted in mid-May registered Mr Biden’s support level just a few points higher than Mr Trump’s in a head-to-head matchup, which remains possible if not likely given that Mr Trump continues to dominate polling of a potential 2024 GOP primary.
Read more from The Independent's John Bowden:
Former president is considered de facto frontrunner for 2024 GOP nomination
‘He was a great girlboss’: Kellyanne Conway mocked for CBS interview moment
Donald Trump’s former campaign adviser is facing mockery online for referring to her ex-boss as “a great girlboss” during an interview with CBS Mornings this week after Mr Trump publicly denounced her for a previous statement she made about him losing the 2020 election.
“Everyone who enables this pathetic monster's book tour is a moron,” one Twitter user wrote.
Read more from The Independent's Gustaf Kilander:
‘I’ve always had a great relationship with President Trump and I go on and on in the book of how protective he was of me,’ former advisor says
ICYMI: Jury hands Trump’s Russiagate crusader a defeat in Sussman trial
A lawyer for the Clinton campaign was acquitted of lying to the FBI on Tuesday regarding his role in digging up what he believed were links between Donald Trump and Russia, handing a major defeat to the man put in place to investigate the origins of the criminal probe into Donald Trump’s campaign and closest advisers.
John Durham’s investigation led to the indictment of Michael Sussman for lying to investigators while tipping them off that a computer server in Trump Tower was communicating with a server address tied to a Russian bank. Mr Durham said on Tuesday that he was “disappointed” by the verdict.
Read more from The Independent's Andrew Feinberg:
The not guilty verdict is a significant blow to Special Counsel John Durham, who was tasked with undermining a previous investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to the Russian government
Why an ‘army’ of GOP poll watchers are descending on Detroit
GOP operatives are determined to swamp Democratic-leaning precincts across key swing state Michigan with GOP-aligned poll watchers, poll challengers and election workers, according to statements given by those involved to Politico.
“[I]t’s going to be an army,” one GOP operative declared at a training session, according to video obtained by Politico. “We’re going to have more lawyers than we’ve ever recruited, because let’s be honest, that’s where it’s going to be fought, right?”
Read more from John Bowden:
Poll challengers can force voters to answer questions about residence and voting status
ICYMI: Trump ally booed off stage during political speech at high school graduation ceremony
Rep Debbie Lesko, a vocal Trump supporter, was booed off the stage at a high school graduation ceremony for the Arizona Virtual Academy, a full-time online school.
The incident occurred last week after Ms Lesko apparently brought political messages into her remarks to graduating seniors.
“I have heard other commencement speakers make speeches, and they were just very motivating. Nothing to do with politics, or religion or anything. It was just about the graduates. And she seemed to not grasp that and not put that like in her speech at all,” one told a local news station.
Read more in The Independent from Andrew Feinberg:
Ms Lesko is a third-term Republican who represents Arizona’s 8th district
Trump hits Letitia James over report that New York experienced net population decrease
Donald Trump knows exactly who to blame for figures from the federal government indicating that New York experienced a net population decrease between those who moved out of the state and those who moved there between 2019-2021 (not counting births and deaths).
In brief statement linking to the figures on Wednesday released through his “Save America PAC”, Mr Trump laid the blame on Letitia James, the state’s attorney general who is leading a fraud investigation into his businesses.
“I believe that racist and corrupt A.G. James is pushing businesses and wealthy people to leave N.Y. for friendly states. Not sustainable by N.Y.S.,” he declared.
