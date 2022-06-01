Trump Legal Troubles (AP)

Democrat representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that former president Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.

Suggesting that criminal charges may soon be brought against the former president, Mr Raskin labelled Mr Trump “guilty as sin” and called him a “one-man crime wave” in an interview with Salon.

While the committee can not itself bring criminal charges against Mr Trump, it can refer any criminal findings to attorney general Merrick Garland.

The House committee on the insurrection at Capitol is set to begin its public hearings this month. A series of eight prime-time televised hearings will begin from 9 June as it tries to uncover what led to the attack, and the role of the former president.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s close aide Peter Navarro, who served as a White House adviser and worked to keep Mr Trump in office after his defeat, has been summoned to testify on Thursday to a federal grand jury.