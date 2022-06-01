Trump news – live: Raskin says former president ‘will get his comeuppance’ for Jan 6
Trump ‘will get his comeuppance’ for Jan 6 attack, says Raskin
Democrat representative Jamie Raskin, a member of the House 6 January committee, has said that former president Donald Trump will “get his comeuppance” over the attack on the US Capitol.
Suggesting that criminal charges may soon be brought against the former president, Mr Raskin labelled Mr Trump “guilty as sin” and called him a “one-man crime wave” in an interview with Salon.
“Trump will get his comeuppance,” he said in the interview. “I know how maddening and frustrating it is to people. I share that feeling, having been an impeachment manager...He’s as guilty as sin.”
“He’s a one-man crime wave, and it’s amazing that his dad’s money and this pack of lawyers that he travels with have been able get him off everything up until now,” Mr Raskin said.
While the committee can not itself bring criminal charges against Mr Trump, it can refer any criminal findings to attorney general Merrick Garland.
The House committee on the insurrection at the Capitol is set to begin its public hearings this month. A series of eight prime-time televised hearings will begin from 9 June as it tries to uncover what led to the attack, and the role of the former president.
