Donald Trump has said that “anybody” running for president should take mental and physical tests after Nikki Haley took a swing at both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden when she suggested that mental competency tests should be conducted for politicians over the age of 75.

“ANYBODY running for the Office of President of the United States should agree to take a full & complete Mental Competency Test simultaneously (or before!) with the announcement that he or she is running, & likewise, but to a somewhat lesser extent, agree to a test which would prove that you are physically capable of doing the job,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

“Being an outstanding President requires great mental acuity & physical stamina. If you don’t have these qualities or traits, it is likely you won’t succeed. MAGA!” he added.

Ms Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump administration ambassador to the UN, announced her 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination on 15 February during a rally in her home state.

“In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire,” the 51-year-old said. “We’ll have term limits for Congress. And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.”

Ms Haley’s comments were interpreted by many as an obvious criticism of Mr Trump, 76, and Mr Biden, 80. Mr Biden is the oldest person to ever be elected president. Before him, Mr Trump held that title. Ronald Reagan was older than Mr Trump when he left office at the age of 77 after being elected at the age of 69. Mr Trump was 70 years old when he was elected.

More follows...