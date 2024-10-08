Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The Trump campaign has been slammed for inappropriately blasting the YMCA at the end of an October 7 memorial event while the former president made his signature dance move.

Donald Trump joined members of the Jewish community on Monday night at his Doral Golf Club in Florida, for what his campaign billed as a “remembrance event” to honor those who were murdered and taken hostage by Hamas militants in the horror attack on Israel one year ago.

After the Republican finished speaking, the Village People’s YMCA – a Trump campaign favorite – began to play while he was still on the stage.

Trump pumped his fist to the music before breaking out in his signature move dubbed “the double jerk.”

Trump and his campaign were called out on social media for misjudging the tone of the event.

“First time I ever heard YMCA played at a memorial service,” one person wrote in response on X.

“I didn’t know this was a celebration,” another wrote. “The families of the hostages and the people that lost their lives have to be horrified.”

Someone else chimed in: “The Trump campaign turned a solemn remembrance into a disco party.”

Trump has been accused of misjudging the tone after he appeared to dance to the YMCA at the end ( REUTERS )

“Somehow that doesn’t seem like a solemn or respectful thing to do,” added another. “Did he not realize where he was, or what day it is?”

The Independent has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.

During the event, Trump repeated the baseless claim: “The October 7 attack would never have happened if I was president.”

He also called for peace in the Middle East.

“We will never let the horrors of October 7 be repeated,” he told the audience. “We will have peace in the Middle East. We will have strength and resilience. And we will have a very powerful and strong Israel. And I will be with you all the way.”

Last month, Trump sparked uproar when he said Jewish voters will be partly to blame if he loses the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking at an event in Washington DC on tackling antisemitism, he complained about Jewish Americans’ lack of support for him.

“If I don’t win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens, because at 40 percent, that means 60 percent of the people are voting for the enemy,” he told the audience of prominent Jewish Republicans.

Trump also claimed he had “been the best president for Israel by far” and that Israel faces “total annihilation” if Kamala Harris is elected in November.

“Rockets will rain down from above until the Iron Dome has been exhausted,” he said.