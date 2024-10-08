✕ Close Israeli hostages’ families march to Netanyahu’s home on October 7 anniversary

The Israeli military said it killed Suhail Hussein Husseini, the commander of Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s 7 October attack on southern Israel.

Sirens have sounded in central Israel after five projectiles were launched from Lebanon. The Israeli military said some of the projectiles, which were identified as crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, were intercepted, while the rest fell in open areas.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah later issued a statement saying it launched a missile operation targeting a military intelligence unit near Tel Aviv.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it would launch operations on Lebanon’s southern coast as it told residents on a 60-kilometre stretch along the Mediterranean to stay off the beaches.

More than 2,080 have been reported killed in total, and a further 9,869 wounded, since Israel began its bombing operations in Lebanon last month.

On Monday, Israeli citizens marked the anniversary of Hamas’s deadly 7 October attacks, during which 1,205 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage. Of those, 101 remain in Gaza. Nearly 42,000 Palestinians have since been killed by Israel’s retaliatory air and ground attacks, according to the local, Hamas-run health ministry.