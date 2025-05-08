Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

British and Irish Lions squad LIVE: Owen Farrell decision looms as captaincy selection revealed

Maro Itoje is set to be named captain as Andy Farrell unveils his squad for the tour of Australia

Harry Latham-Coyle
at the O2 Arena
,Luke Baker
Thursday 08 May 2025 08:01 BST
Comments
Andy Farrell is set to name his travelling party for Australia
Andy Farrell is set to name his travelling party for Australia (PA)

The British and Irish Lions squad is set to be named this afternoon as head coach Andy Farrell unveils the group to take on the Wallabies in Australia this summer.

For the first time, the Lions selection will be made live in front of fans, with the Indigo venue at London’s O2 Arena set to host thousands of supporters as the group is confirmed by chair Ieuan Evans. Farrell will be in attendance to explain his decisions, with key calls to be made at fly half - where son Owen is very much in contention - and in the back row, with competition for places huge over the last few months.

Also in attendance at the event will be the leader of the Lions, with lock Maro Itoje set to be named captain after an injury to Ireland’s Caelan Doris. Itoje’s excellent first campaign as England skipper during the Six Nations saw him emerge as a top contender for the role with the Saracens second row set to make a third trip with the quadrennial touring side.

Follow all of the latest as the Lions squad is revealed with our live blog below:

Recommended

British and Irish Lions squad announcement LIVE

It’s here! After a four-year wait, British and Irish Lions squad naming day has arrived, with the best and brightest from the quartet of constituent unions anxiously waiting to find out if they’ve been selected. For the first time, fans will be in attendance to watch the squad be unveiled at London’s O2 Arena - after months of consideration, who will head coach Andy Farrell and his staff choose?

Andy Farrell is set to name his British and Irish Lions squad
Andy Farrell is set to name his British and Irish Lions squad (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle8 May 2025 08:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in