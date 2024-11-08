Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

President-elect Donald Trump returned to Truth Social for the first time since defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, sharing a slew of victory posts.

Trump had remained unusually silent on his social media platform since the results rolled in during the early hours of Wednesday morning, but now has now broken his silence in typically self-congratulatory style.

The Republican, who did not accompany posts with text in his usual block capitals style, simply shared an image of a largely red Electoral College map, newspaper front pages announcing his win, and a photo of him wearing the staple red MAGA cap captioned: “Get ready for the Golden Age.”

One of the front pages included the Vegas Review Journal, headlined: “Stunning Rout.” The title is owned by billionaire Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

Adelson is one of several billionaires who bankrolled Trump’s 2024 election campaign – she has given a total of $100 million to the pro-Trump super PAC Preserve America, Federal Election Commission filings show.

A victory post Trump shared on Truth Social ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Trump also shared the Wall Street Journal’s front page headlined: “Trump Triumphs Again.” The Journal’s parent company is Dow Jones & Company, controlled by News Corp which is owned by media titan Rupert Murdoch.

Murdoch and Trump have had a rocky relationship. During the election campaign, Trump complained that the FOX network – which is pro-Trump and was first to declare him the winner – was running “negative” ads about him.

“I’m going to tell him something very simple, because I can’t talk to anybody else about it,” Trump said on Fox & Friends. “Don’t put on negative commercials for 21 days. And don’t put on there, there are horrible people that come and lie,” Trump said.

Trump shared the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal front page ( Wall Street Journal/@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

“I am going to say, Rupert, please do it this way, and then we are going to have a victory, because I think everybody wants that.”

Trump also shared an image of himself with Vice President-elect JD Vance against a backdrop of the White House with fireworks.

The president-elect’s prolific social media use was a staple of his first presidency. In 2019, Trump he even used it to share a classified satellite image of a failed Iranian rocket launch to his millions of followers on Twitter - now Elon Musk’s X.

Critics said that by doing so he risked revealing information about US surveillance techniques. Trump responded by telling reporters: “We had a photo and I released it, which I have the absolute right to do.”