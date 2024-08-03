Kamala Harris secures Democratic nomination in roll call vote, kicking off official Trump v Harris race: Live
Vice president reached delegate milestone on Friday after President Joe Biden left the race less than two weeks ago
Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic nomination for president after having won a majority of pledged delegates to the party’s convention.
Democratic officials made the announcement on Friday after a virtual roll call. President Joe Biden dropped out of the race less than two weeks ago and endorsed Harris.
Harris said on the call that she’s “honored” to be the presumptive nominee and that “the tireless work of our delegates, our state leaders, and our staff has been pivotal to making this moment possible.”
The Democratic National Convention is set to take place in Chicago later this month.
Meanwhile, the Harris campaign raised $310m in July which more than doubles the figure that Donald Trump’s team was touting during the same period.
The huge sum was fuelled by the vice president raking in a record-breaking $81m in the first 24 hours of announcing her presidential campaign last month, followed by $200m in its first week. Figures released by Trump’s campaign team say it pulled $137m in July as the former president took to Truth Social to thank the Maga movement for their “spectacular support” on Thursday evening.
It comes just hours after the United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday.
Kamala Harris is pivoting to the center while Trump’s new policy ideas confuse Republicans
After the imbroglio about Donald Trump’s racist comments questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is in fact Black or Indian (she’s both), Senate Republicans immediately found themselves on the back foot once again.
Trump bizarrely floated the idea of eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits, much to the GOP’s befuddlement.
It could not have come at a worse time. Republicans had just blocked a tax package that included plenty of incentives for businesses and an expanded Child Tax Credit on Thursday. They are doing this because they hope that if Trump wins and they flip the Senate in November, they can get a better deal where they can simply extend the 2017 tax cuts that Trump signed into law.
Harris, Trump and Vance will have Secret Service sniper coverage at rallies after Pennsylvania shooting
Secret Service will commit counter sniper coverage to presidential campaign events for all candidates and their running mates after the assassination attempt against Donald Trump at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania.
Acting Secret Service director Ronald Rowe — who condemned his agency’s coverage as a “mission failure” — told reporters on Friday that the attack on the former president was the first time that a Secret Service counter sniper had been assigned to one of Trump’s events.
That counter sniper ultimately fired the single fatal shot at the 20-year-old gunman who fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle while on a rooftop outside the rally’s security perimeter.
Why Arizona’s Mark Kelly could end up being Kamala Harris’s response to JD Vance
A first-term senator from Arizona, on paper, sounds like a perfect foil against a junior senator from Ohio, at least as running mates go.
With Kamala Harris ascending to the rank of presumptive Democratic nominee and nobody in her party apparently willing to challenge her for the nomination now that Joe Biden has dropped out of the race, all eyes have turned to Harris’s selection of a potential running mate ahead of her party’s convention, which kicks off August 19.
Reporting of her selection process has consumed much of the last two weeks. According to various outlets, the first female, Black vice president is looking at a list of (for lack of a better term) white guys as she seeks “balance” on the 2024 ticket and, importantly, an ally who can deliver a major swing state for her side. Essentially, she’s looking for a better option than her rival Donald Trump picked — a celebrity senator from a state he is virtually guaranteed to win, whose unfavorables have climbed since his nomination and whose past comments have forced his campaign on the defensive as they are unearthed by the press.
Why Josh Shapiro might be Kamala Harris’s running mate pick
Kamala Harris is days — if not mere hours — from publicly announcing her selection of a running mate for the remainder of the 2024 cycle. A Yinzer may be at the top of her list.
Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro emerged early on as a strong contender in the running to serve as the vice president’s own future VP, with Harris now at the top of the Democratic ticket and Joe Biden stepping aside. Married to highschool sweetheart Lori Ferrara, the governor and his wife moved back to Pennsylvania to raise their children after Shapiro graduated from Georgetown Law. It was his law school time which saw him get his foot in the door as a political operative — he worked as an intern for Carl Levin’s Senate office.
Where Kamala Harris’s ‘White-Boy Summer’ goes from here
It’s kind of hard to ignore the fact that white guys who support Vice President Kamala Harris are having a moment.
During Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Parker Short, the president of the Georgia Young Democrats, went viral for dancing along to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not like Us”. And the current VP is virtually guaranteed to pick a white male Democrat as her running mate, whether it be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly or Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Then there was the surprisingly wholesome White Dudes for Harris Zoom call that raised $4 million thanks to cameos from Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill, Pete Buttigieg and “The Dude” himself, Jeff Bridges, — before Elon Musk’s X/Twitter briefly shut down the account for the call. And of course, Harris has benefited from the fact that the White Boy in Chief, Joe Biden, chose to not seek re-election and endorsed her.
Insiders are torn on whether ‘nepo baby’ Andy Beshear should be Kamala Harris’s running mate
There’s a tradition of people with famous names getting into national politics by way of what John Adams called “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived,” also known as the vice presidency of the United States.
Both George HW Bush and Al Gore each served in the second-highest office in America after coming into politics as the son of a famous father, using their family reputation as a stepping-stone.
So if Kamala Harris chooses Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to be her running-mate — and if she defeats Donald Trump to become the 47th President of the United States — Beshear would find himself in good company.
Can Trump replace JD Vance as his running mate?
Donald Trump’s selection of JD Vance as his running mate “may be one of the best things he ever did for Democrats,” according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Seemingly every day, the Republican senator from Ohio has made headlines for resurfaced misogynistic comments, awkward campaign appearances and fringe policy positions on issues that the former president’s campaign has desperately been trying to avoid.
Vance stepped off the stage of the Republican National Convention with the worst favorability ratio of any non-incumbent vice presidential candidate in nearly 45 years, while presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris erased Trump’s leads in crucial swing states and saw a surge in donations within just weeks of her candidacy.
Who is winning in the Kamala Harris veepstakes?
Vice President Kamala Harris has continued to build on her momentum since the Democratic Party coalesced around her. A new poll showed that she has made significant inroads with Latino voters and White Dudes for Harris raised more than $4 million on Monday.
But with the election 95 days away, Harris has to clear every hoop to have a chance at beating Donald Trump. That means she must ace her first big task: picking the person to run against Senator JD Vance as her running mate.
Historically, running mates have had a minimal effect on the top of the ticket. This time is different; similar to Barack Obama in 2008, Harris remains untested on the national stage and her 2020 campaign ended before the Iowa caucus. This means the running mate selection will have even higher salience.
Here’s The Independent’s ranking of who’s doing all the right moves in the veepstakes.
Trump-sized crowds and battleground wins: Kamala Harris is now a big problem for Republicans
They’re feeling the Kamala-mentum in the battlegrounds.
Just under two weeks since the vice president became her party’s presumptive nominee, Democrats around the country are feeling a surge of optimism that is translating into real, tangible gains — and a real, tangible problem for Republicans.
On Tuesday night, Harris was in Atlanta, Georgia, where she turned out a Trump-sized crowd of 10,000 at Georgia State University. A fired-up audience roared in response when she dared her opponent to “say it to my face” and attend a debate (or debates) with her in person.
That energy is palpable around the country. The Harris campaign has now released several statements bragging about a $200m-plus fundraising haul in less than two weeks and a surge in volunteers for the campaign. But it’s not just the vice president herself seeing eager supporters coming back into the fold — it’s the party as a whole, and that’s something that spells trouble not just for Donald Trump but for all Republicans.
