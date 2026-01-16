Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump took a victory lap in front of his supporters at a ceremony celebrating that a stretch of road in Palm Beach, Florida, has been renamed in his honor.

Lawmakers voted last year to rename a four-mile segment of Southern Boulevard to “President Donald J. Trump Boulevard.” The segment runs between Palm Beach International Airport and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has also sought to put his name on a number of Washington, D.C., institutions, including the Kennedy Center and the U.S. Institute of Peace.

The president shared a Truth Social post praising the move in July, thanking “Palm Beach County, Governor Ron DeSantis, and all of Florida’s great state lawmakers” for the change.

Trump again celebrated the change at Friday’s ceremony, telling the audience that people who see the new sign will be “filled with pride, just pride, not in me, pride in our country, pride in this state, because our nation will be stronger, richer and more successful, which is what it is right now.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump unveils a 'President Donald J. Trump Boulevard' sign at a ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Trump said people will be ‘filled with pride’ when they see the road sign ( REUTERS )

His rambling speech touched on several topics, including tariffs, Venezuela, military recruitment and the “eight peace deals” he’s struck while in office.

Trump was introduced by Meg Weinberger, a Republican state representative. He also noted that his son, Eric Trump, and far-right influencer Laura Loomer were in attendance.

“Hi, Laura — well, you are something. What a spirit you have Laura. Laura Loomer, thank you, honey, for being here. Appreciate it,” Trump said as the audience cheered.

open image in gallery Trump said his son, Eric Trump, and right-wing influencer Laura Loomer both attended the ceremony ( AP )

open image in gallery Trump was introduced by Florida lawmaker Meg Weinberger ( AP )

“You know, she could be a little nasty, but to me, she's always nice, so that's all that matters. I want her to stay that way too,” he added.

As Trump rounded off his speech, he announced a wedding party was waiting to take over the venue.

“You know, we have a wedding here now. So they said, ‘is there any way you can move it quickly?’ I said, ‘I’m not moving it quickly.’ And the people getting married right outside, and they said, ‘take your time, sir, this is an honor,’” Trump said.