President Donald Trump welcomed the idea of a third-term matchup between himself and former president Barack Obama in a hypothetical scenario, saying it “would be a good one.”

Over the last few days, the president has notionally floated the idea of running for a third term, something the U.S. Constitution explicitly forbids, prompting pushback from Democrats and Republicans alike.

But that hasn’t stopped him or others from imagining what the far-fetched scenario may look like.

When asked by a reporter if he believes the scenario could include Democrats putting up Obama, Trump responded, “I’d love that. Boy, I’d love that.”

Trump has floated the idea of running for a third term – a far-fetched scenario that would require an act of Congress ( EPA )

“That would be a good one, I’d like that,” the president emphasized.

Both Trump and Obama are ineligible to run again because they have both served two terms as president. Even if they could run in 2028, Trump would be launching another presidential campaign at 82 years old.

Trump continued, once again flirting with the notion that there is “a way” to circumvent the 22nd Amendment but caveated it by asserting he has not “looked into it.”

Some Trump allies have said the president is serious about running for a third term and have already endorsed him to run in 2028. Steve Bannon, a former Trump senior adviser, said he is a “firm believer” that Trump will run again.

But the larger consensus among Republican leaders in Congress is that Trump is unserious about a third term as reversing the 22nd Amendment would require an act of Congress.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters that Trump was likely “messing with” the media and opponents by floating the idea. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Trump’s suggestion was just to “get people talking.”

Even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brushed off the media’s questions about Trump’s third-term pitch.

“Look, you guys continue to ask the president this question about a third term, and then he answers honestly and candidly with a smile, and then everybody here melts down,” she told reporters.