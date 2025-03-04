Could Trump change the law to run for a third term? We ask an expert

Donald Trump has repeatedly teased the idea of a third term, often asking crowds if he should run again.

During a White House press conference in January 2025, supporters responded with chants of “Four more years.”

However, experts say it’s virtually impossible.

“There is zero chance the Constitution will be amended in time for Donald Trump to see a revised version,” Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth, Professor of Political Science and International Affairs, told The Independent.

“It is very hard to change the constitution. It requires two thirds of both houses of Congress, and two thirds of the states to go along” he added.