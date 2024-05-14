Trump trial live: Speaker Mike Johnson to join ex-president in court as Michael Cohen returns to the stand
Former president face to face with estranged ‘fixer’ in Judge Merchan’s Manhattan courtroom as details of Stormy Daniels story suppression scheme laid out for jury
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume at Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday for further testimony from the defendant’s estranged former “fixer” Michael Cohen after the pair came face to face in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom on Monday.
Cohen is the attorney who made the $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels at the heart of the case in the hope of buying her silence about a sexual encounter she claims she had with Mr Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel room in July 2006.
Cohen testified yesterday that, when the story emerged shortly before the 2016 election, Mr Trump cared more about the impact on his presidential campaign than his marriage to Melania Trump.
The former president denies the affair and the 34 felony counts brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who accuses him of falsifying business records to hide the payout.
Ms Daniels herself took to the witness stand last week to deliver some highly explicit and embarrassing evidence against Mr Trump and more than held her own in response to hostile cross-examination from the defence, which worked hard to discredit her.
Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman are covering the trial for The Independent from Manhattan Criminal Court.
Trump ridiculed by British tabloid over Hannibal Lecter praise
Bravo to The Daily Star, who also gave us the Liz Truss lettuce.
Jeffries posts slight at Johnson over attendance at hush money trial
House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries posted a not-exactly-subtle slight against Speaker Mike Johnson over the Republican’s decision to eschew House business in favour of attending Donald Trump’s hush money trial.
Rep Jeffries wrote: “We will always put the Constitution over the Cult.”
Also in attendance in court today will be Vivek Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, Cory Mills and Doug Burgum.
The anti-Trump showdown being set up by a Senate primary
Democrats and Republicans will select their respective nominees for the US Senate in Maryland on Tuesday and in doing so will set up the most unique race of the cycle.
Two leading Democrats, congressman David Trone and Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks, are locked in a dead heat as the race enters its final hours.
The Democratic primary, which has grown negative in the past few weeks, carries incredible significance: the entrance of former governor Larry Hogan into the race has given Republicans a breath of life and possibly their only real shot at winning the seat.
That dynamic is playing out in a year when Democrats hold the Senate by one vote and are looking desperately to protect that majority either for the start of a second Joe Biden term or to throttle Donald Trump’s first two years in office.
John Bowden reports.
The anti-Trump showdown being set up by a Senate primary in Maryland
A suddenly-competitive general election puts new focus on a Democratic Senate primary
Rachel Maddow gags as she recounts testimony about Trump’s Stormy Daniels brag
The MSNBC host almost lost her lunch covering one of the grosser claims of the trial so far.
New York hush money trial: House speaker Mike Johnson to attend today’s session
Fresh from surviving Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempt to oust him, Mike Johnson is reportedly putting aside all other pressing congressional business to be at court today.
Just going to leave this here:
Also set to be in attendance on Tuesday are Vivek Ramaswamy, Byron Donalds, Cory Mills and Doug Burgum.
Once again there are no pro-Trump protesters outside the court today but plenty of toadies present to boo from the sidelines, it seems.
New York hush money trial: What to expect on Day 17
Alex Woodward and Kelly Rissman are back at Manhattan Criminal Court for us this morning and send this dispatch:
“‘Handle it.’
“‘Make sure it doesn’t get released.’
“‘Just do it.’
“Michael Cohen’s testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Monday was crucial.
“For the first time, a witness tied Trump directly to a series of payments that kept politically devastating stories out of the press and away from voters before Election Day in 2016.
“When it came to burying Stormy Daniels’ story by paying her $130,000 for her silence, Trump told Cohen: ‘Just do it.’
“Less than two weeks before Election Day, Cohen finalized a contract and wired her attorney the cash. Then he told Trump that the deal was done.
“Jurors then heard how after the election, a satisfied president-elect Trump confirmed a payment plan to reimburse his attorney before heading to Washington, where he signed the checks.
“‘What I was doing,’ Cohen testified, ‘was at the direction of and benefit of Mr Trump.’
“Trump also knew that he had a deadline to secure that silence, according to Cohen. He gave excuse after excuse to Daniels’ attorney, hoping that he could avoid paying him with the election approaching, when, if Trump won, ‘it wouldn’t matter’ anymore, he said.
“‘My intent was to continue to delay it, as per Mr Trump’s demand,’ he said.
“Cohen’s testimony gave jurors the connective tissue for the trial’s weeks-long narrative: Trump warned Cohen to ‘be prepared’ for stories about women when he launched his 2016 campaign, instructed him to pay them off, then signed the checks that reimbursed him.
“Those checks and Cohen’s approved invoices are the allegedly falsified records at the heart of the falsified records charges.
“Today, Cohen returns to the stand, after prosecutors left Monday on a bombshell cliffhanger revealing a Trump Tower meeting where Trump approved a 12-month payment plan to reimburse him for paying off Daniels.
“Prosecutors are now preparing to go through those payments pursuant to Cohen’s ‘retainer’ that he said never existed.
“On cross-examination, which could also begin today, Trump’s attorneys are hoping to destroy Cohen’s credibility by painting him as a convicted liar and an opportunist willing to throw his former boss under the bus to save his skin. They will also likely bring up his antagonistic social media posts and TV and podcast appearances to argue that he can’t be trusted on the stand.
“Outside the courthouse in Manhattan, a long line of press and members of the public has been growing since before 5am, hoping to catch a glimpse of the former president on trial facing down his once-loyal counsel turned very public enemy.”
Live: Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues as Michael Cohen testifies for second day
Here’s your latest livefeed as events get underway in Manhattan.
Eric Trump parrots father’s Bruce Springsteen crowd size lie
The only member of the Trump clan to have actually turned up at court to support the old man, Eric was also in the studio for Laura Ingraham’s Fox show last night.
Here he is pushing Trump Sr’s lie about his New Jersey rally crowd and attempting to downplay the significance of the allegation against his father with all his might.
You can read more on the Springsteen silliness from James Liddell below.
Trump blasted by Springsteen fans as taunts star about crowd size at rally
Former president claims that he gets more attendees than New Jersey rock icon
New York hush money trial: What do witnesses think about Michael Cohen?
There’s been a recurring theme in Trump’s hush money trial after three weeks of testimony: Michael Cohen is not favoured by the witnesses.
While the defendant’s former lawyer and “fixer” once styled himself as a “spokesman, thug, pit bull and lawless lawyer” others in the courtroom have given him less aggrandising titles like “jerk” or “an aggressive guy”.
After weeks of delay, and admitting some of the witnesses came with “baggage”, prosecutors finally put Cohen forward on Monday in the hope that he finds favour with the jury.
James Liddell has this look about what was said about the witness prior to his appearance.
Witnesses’ scathing remarks about Michael Cohen as Trump’s ex-lawyer set to testify
Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer has been branded as aggressive, a liar and a ‘jerk’
Truth Social: Trump up early to lash out at trial judge
Here’s the latest from the Desk of Donald, helpfully presented on X by his press secretary.
Now not only insisting that the trial is a “scam” and a “hoax” and that Judge Juan Merchan is “conflicted”, he begins the day by declaring that the justice “can’t render a fair decision” and that: “The Appellate Division should remove him immediately!”
