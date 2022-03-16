Trump makes bizarre claim he ‘rebuilt floundering Nato’ in middle of Zelensky speech

Donald Trump issued a statement during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to Congress, in which the former US president complained of the supposed lack of reports that he rebuilt “a floundering NATO”.

“People forget so quickly, with the help of the Fake News, that it was me that got the 20 out of 28 delinquent NATO countries to start paying the money that they owed in order to rebuild a floundering NATO,” Mr Trump claimed.

“Nobody knew things would happen so rapidly, but NATO was poor and now it is rich, and all of the Fake News commentators that said Trump was tearing down NATO should be ashamed of themselves for telling lies,” he added.

“Not only was the United States being taken advantage of by the EU on trade, but it was forced to pay the costs of the many delinquent NATO countries,” Mr Trump said. “Bush and Obama did nothing but make speeches and talk — I acted, and acted strongly. I said to them, ‘if you don’t pay up, no protection’. They all paid up, and paid up quickly. It’s a story that’s never reported, but that’s only because we have a corrupt press in our country!”

In 2019, a Washington Post analysis stated that Mr Trump “consistently misunderstands NATO financing”.

Mr Trump has been making inaccurate claims about the funding of the alliance since he was a candidate.

“Trump is simply wrong on direct funding and is imprecise and possibly out of date on indirect funding,” The Post noted in 2016 before Mr Trump became president.

Nato is funded directly and indirectly, with direct funding being used for military operations, maintenance, and activities at the alliance’s headquarters. The direct funding is based on gross national income – the total amount of both domestic and foreign output by residents of a member country. This amount is adjusted on a regular basis.

Nato instituted the guideline in 2006 that member states should spend two per cent of their GDP on defence. In 2014, three years before Mr Trump was inaugurated in 2017, and a year ahead of his 2015 presidential campaign announcement, Nato members pledged to meet the two per cent goal by 2024.

The 2014 move was in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Crimea and the war between Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists in the east of Ukraine at the time.

Mr Trump “persistently claims credit for actions that were underway before he became president — and consistently misleads about where NATO funding was headed before he became president,” The Post noted in 2019.

