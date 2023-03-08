Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House has condemned Fox News’s recent coverage of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, saying that host Tucker Carlson “is not credible”.

“We agree with the chief of the Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law – which cost police officers their lives,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Independent. “We also agree with what Fox News’s own attorneys and executives have now repeatedly stressed in multiple courts of law: that Tucker Carlson is not credible.”

The White House pointed to arguments made by Fox lawyers in 2020 when defending Mr Carlson against allegations of slander.

A US District Judge was “leaning heavily on the arguments of Fox’s lawyers,” NPR reported at the time.

Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil wrote in her opinion that the “‘general tenor’ of the show should then inform a viewer that [Carlson] is not ‘stating actual facts’ about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in ‘exaggeration’ and ‘non-literal commentary’”.

“Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes,” she added.

The judge, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, wrote: “Whether the Court frames Mr. Carlson’s statements as ‘exaggeration,’ ‘non-literal commentary,’ or simply bloviating for his audience, the conclusion remains the same — the statements are not actionable.”

The senior vice president for weekend news and programming at Fox News, David Clark, said in his deposition that he was in charge of overseeing the Sunday Morning Futures with host Maria Bartiromo. When he was asked if he believed the programme to be a “credible source of news,” he said, “I don’t know,” according to The Washington Post.

A lawyer for the company suing Fox for defamation, Dominion Voting Systems, asked Mr Clark, “you don’t know as the executive in charge of Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, whether her show is a credible source of news?”

“I am going to answer the question yes,” Mr Clark said. He added that he thinks Sean Hannity viewers watch the programme because they think it’s a credible news source, but Mr Clark said he doesn’t see it that way.

“It’s an opinion show,” he said. “It’s not a news show.”

He made a similar statement about Tucker Carlson’s programme.

More follows...