Tucker Carlson is producing a new documentary about Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

The right-wing media personality, formerly of Fox News fame, released the documentary trailer on X Thursday night, revealing “The Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback” will premiere on the Tucker Carlson Network, the streaming service he launched in December.

The documentary comes as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken the lead over Trump in a new poll and her three-week-old campaign builds momentum in key battleground states. The former president is now playing defense, having called a meandering press conference on Thursday where he attacked his opponents and spread several false claims.

The trailer for Carlson’s documentary promises “unprecedented access inside the political machine that’s changing American history.” Filled to the brim with clips of Trump’s rallies, the trailer includes shots of the Butler, Pennsylvania, stage where Thomas Crooks shot the former president last month. The 20-year-old, who fired from a nearby rooftop, killed one rally-goer and injured two others.

Carlson’s new independent media ventures come after he was ousted from Fox News last year. While the network has never revealed the specific reasons for his sudden firing, a series of disturbing text messages came to light just before he left.

In one of the texts, Carlson told his producer about a video he saw showing three young Trump supporters attacking an “Antifa kid.”

“It was three against one, at least,” Carlson wrote. “Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It’s not how white men fight.”

“Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me.”

Tucker Carlson, pictured speaking last month at the Republican National Convention, teased an upcoming documentary on Donald Trump’s ‘comeback.’ This documentary comes nearly one year after Carlson was ousted from Fox News ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Some reports also suggest the network may have axed him because of his role in spreading false claims about the 2020 election. These lies were at the heart of the multimillion-dollar lawsuit launched by Dominion Voting Systems, which Fox News ultimately settled for nearly $800 million last year.

Carlson spoke at last month’s Republican National Convention, claiming the former president offered to stand guard outside his home while demonstrators protested on his property in 2018.

The former Fox News personality also spoke on the attempted assassination against Trump, claiming it marked a turning point for the former president and perhaps alluding to themes touched on in the upcoming documentary.

“Everything was different after that moment, everything at this convention is different,” Carlson said. “When he stood up after being shot in the face, bloodied, and put his hand up. I thought at that moment, that was a transformation.”

After he was shot, Trump claimed that the near-death experience had prompted him to focus his RNC speech on unity. While Trump mentioned Biden, his then-opponent, only twice in his convention speech, many of his remarks since have been filled with falsehoods and personal attacks against Harris.

The documentary trailer comes one year after Carlson hosted a 46-minute interview with Trump that premiered on X.