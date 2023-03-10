Tucker Carlson news – latest: Fox host defends QAnon Shaman and calls Zelensky a ‘despot’
Presenter’s reframing of US Capitol riot as ‘peaceful protest’ infuriates lawmakers
Schumer calls Tucker Carlson’s release of Jan 6 footage ‘shameful’
Tucker Carlson continued to double-down on his defence of the Capitol rioters in the latest instalment of his Fox News show on Thursday, interviewing the mother and attorney of “Q Shaman” Jacob Chansley to argue he had been wrongly jailed over his part in the attack.
He also lashed out at transgender people by accusing them of taking over International Women’s Day, called Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky a “despot” over his request for US F-16 fighter jets and allowed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to push a Russian propaganda line blaming Nato for the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipeline during an interview.
Mr Carlson has been branded “shameful” by the White House after airing selectively-edited footage of the 6 January 2021 assault on the US Capitol on Monday night – chosen from 41,000 hours of security film handed to his programme by House speaker Kevin McCarthy – in order to argue that the insurrection was “peaceful” and that its participants were only “sightseers”.
The feature provoked an uproar on both sides of the aisle, with the Capitol police chief and both the Senate majority and minority leaders, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, coming together to condemn Mr Carlson’s spin on the insurrection, in which five people died and over which more than 1,000 people have now been charged.
The controversy has coincided with the publication of the latest filings from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox, which revealed, among many other things, that Mr Carlson told a colleague that he “passionately” hated Donald Trump in a bombshell text message.
“We are very very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote. “I hate him passionately.”
Schumer rips Carlson for Capitol riot ‘lies'
Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer blasted the conservative right for its continued effort to whitewash the deadly attack on the US Capitol on Tuesday during a speech from the floor of the upper chamber.
Here’s a reminder of what he had to say.
Fallout continues over McCarthy decision to supply Jan 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
Freshly-censured Trump lawyer called out for mocking Mitch McConnell fall
Donald Trump’s newly-censured lawyer Jenna Ellis has been called out for mocking Mitch McConnell with a tumbling tortoise video.
The Senate minority leader was hospitalised on Wednesday night after falling and injuring himself at a private dinner at a DC hotel.
Graeme Massie reports.
Tucker Carlson defends Q Shaman and attacks trans people and Nato in latest episode
Lastly, he interviewed Simon Ateba, a Today News Africa journalist who claims he is being silenced by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and banished from its annual Correspondents’ Dinner for asking too many inconvenient questions. Sure Simon.
All that, and sheep escaping from a New Jersey slaughterhouse!
Here are some “highlights”.
Voices: Tucker Carlson’s rewriting of history exposes the looming civil war in the GOP
Ahmed Baba writes:
There is no better indication of the deep divides within the Republican Party than their reaction to Tucker Carlson’s depiction of January 6 on Fox News. After Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) handed the Fox host over 40,000 hours of Capitol footage, Carlson aired some of the footage seeking to depict the insurrection as peaceful. This caused a firestorm not only from pro-democracy liberals but from within the GOP itself. Ultimately, this is resulting in an internal debate of whether or not the party will continue to embrace the Big Lie and Donald Trump.
Read on:
Mitch McConnell wants to move on from extremism and lost elections, while Kevin McCarthy seems happy to back Donald Trump’s lies – and his losing streak – yet again
Tucker Carlson would have been ‘wetting his pants’ if he was in Capitol riot mob, says Anderson Cooper
CNN’s Anderson Cooper laid into Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson during a recent segment, suggesting the TV personality would have been “wetting his pants” if he had been at the Capitol riot.
Cooper spoke with former DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fannone, who was assaulted during the riot. The pair discussed Carlson’s recent insistence that the rioters who attacked the Capitol and its police on 6 January 2021 in attempt to keep Donald Trump in power were simply “sightseers.”
Graig Graziosi reports on Cooper’s takedown of Carlson.
Tucker Carlson accuses Merrick Garland of lying about Jan 6 officer deaths, calls critics ‘sociopaths’
Tucker Carlson blasted his bipartisan critics in Congress as “sociopaths” during a broadcast on Wednesday and accused attorney general Merrick Garland of lying about the number of police officers killed during the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol.
It’s the latest headline-grabbing moment after the Fox News host caused controversy throughout the week by airing selectively chosen clips to claim falsely that the riots at the Capitol in 2021 weren’t violent.
Josh Marcus filed this report on Wednesday night.
BLM protest was ‘Antifa’ plot to ‘force Trump from office’, claims Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson has now said the Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality in 2020 were an “Antifa” plot.
On his show late on Wednesday, the Fox News host said that Antifa had “descended on Washington, DC to force the sitting president out of office”, referring to the 2020 protests. “But it was Trump, so that’s cool,” he said.
Carlson has made problematic comments on the BLM movement in the past as well.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Schumer calls McCarthy ‘Jan 6 denier’ after Tucker Carlson Capitol riot videos
Senator Chuck Schumer has called out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s depiction of the Capitol riot as “peaceful” on Fox News, calling him a “January 6th denier”.
“Those of us who were here on January 6th know the attack was a violent insurrection—including Speaker McCarthy,” Mr Schumer tweeted. “Every leader on Capitol Hill has done the right thing calling out Fox News’s lies—except for Speaker McCarthy.”
He added: “The Speaker is outing himself as a January 6th denier.”
White House condemns ‘false’ Fox News coverage of ‘violent’ Jan 6 attack
The White House has condemned Fox News’ recent coverage of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and in a rare named rebuke said that host Tucker Carlson “is not credible”.
“We agree with the chief of the Capitol Police and the wide range of bipartisan lawmakers who have condemned this false depiction of the unprecedented, violent attack on our Constitution and the rule of law – which cost police officers their lives,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Independent.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Former Fox News star furiously calls out old network over Jan 6 'lies’
Former Fox host Gretchen Carlson is joining the pile-on against her old network after its star opinion host Tucker Carlson predictably used exclusive access to security footage from January 6 to falsely depict the attack on Congress as a peaceful protest.
Ms Carlson, who bears no relation to her former colleague, furiously denounced the network and criticised the channel’s journalists for covering Mr Carlson’s remarks and the resulting backlash as if they are somehow unattached from the situation.
John Bowden filed this report.
