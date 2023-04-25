When is the next US presidential election?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US President Joe Biden has formally announced his intention to seek a second term in the White House, shrugging off concerns about his advanced age.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday morning, Mr Biden, 80, reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for freedom and democracy. The short film opened with footage of the deadly Capitol riot of 6 January 2021 and warned against the threat posed by “MAGA extremists”, whom he cautioned are hell-bent on cutting social security while offering tax breaks to the wealthy and assaulting abortion rights, oppressing LGBT+ values, limiting voting access and banning books.

The campaign clip also offered a defiant vision of a more tolerant, multicultural America, clearly establishing a positive alternative narrative for the nation at odds with the apocalyptic forecasts of Donald Trump and his supporters.

While current polling might indicate that a majority of the American public has little appetite for a rematch between the ageing Mr Biden and Mr Trump in 2024, that is beginning to look like the most likely outcome.

However, the former celebrity real estate tycoon is facing mounting legal problems and is the subject of a number of criminal and civil investigations – concerning his business practices, attempts to manipulate the 2020 election and a historic sexual assault allegation – any one of which has the potential to derail his bid for a belated second term.

Challengers are also beginning to emerge from within the GOP, with former state governors Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson recently joined by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and radio personality Larry Elder in a growing field.

Other hotly-tipped entrants like Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Mike Pompeo have yet to declare but are expected to do so.

America will next go to the polls, for the 60th quadrennial presidential election in the country’s history, on Tuesday 5 November 2024 and an awful lot could happen between now and then.

Primary season for the candidates begins in late January, running through February until Super Tuesday on 5 March, after which the Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from 15 to 18 July, followed by its Democratic counterpart in Chicago, Illinois, from 19 to 22 August.

After November’s vote, Congress will formally certify the results on 6 January 2025 and the new president will be inaugurated two weeks later on 20 January.